An open letter to Dave Chappelle from a Hollywood trailblazer’s great-granddaughter – The Forward

By Sharon Rosen Leib

November 15, 2022

Dear Dave Chappelle,

Consider me a fan. I find your comedy wickedly clever, slyly subversive, and generally well-meaning. I also feel your pain. As the scion of a troubled Jewish Hollywood family, I’ve seen how the company eats sensitive people like you alive.

That’s why after watching your monologue on SNL, I woke up at 4am in a panic attack. Why did you feel the need to echo the Yes anti-Semitic tropes of Jews and Hollywood? Yes, there are many Jews in Hollywood because discrimination barred them from other careers in the early 1900s. Jewish pioneers in Hollywood like my great-grandfather Sol M. Wurtzel, who produced over 700 Movies for 20th Century Fox, created a new form of popular entertainment and exploited it. I am proud of the Jewish invention of an industry that has given unprecedented voice and global reach to legions of creative people, including you.

I can say there are a lot of Jews in Hollywood without repercussion because my whole being screams Jewish. Unfortunately, in those busy years, Ye goes Defcon 3 in the days of the Jewish people, it didn’t go so well when you said it. Still, no one should be canceled for telling the truth. There have been many Jews in Hollywood for over 100 years. Disturbingly, a ton of anti-Semitism has surfaced around this truth.

I consider myself a relatively cold Jewish mother. But when someone says something that could potentially affect the safety of my community or my children’s pride in their Jewish identity, I go into Defcon 3 Mama Bear mode.

So why exacerbate a charged situation by pushing the Jewish bear like you did? Do you want to get out of the Hollywood rat race? I totally understand why you would. For God’s sake, some crazy guy carrying a knife rushed you to the Hollywood Bowl. You deserve a break.

As I pondered why your monologue caused a panic attack, I realized it must have been the anti-Semitic traumas embedded in my psyche from my Eastern European Jewish lineage. That and the fact that I watched the documentary America and the Holocaust by filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein last month. The six-hour horror show depicts Nazis marching through Eastern European towns and how they threw Jewish babies out of windows, cremated Jewish villagers in their synagogues and shot them in forests along the way.

These Nazi death squads were fueled by crackpot conspiracy theories about greedy, parasitic Jews who controlled international banks, financed wars and poisoned young minds with their infamous movies. As Hollywood filmmakers during the rise of Nazism, my American family continued to produce films while sandblasting their Jewish identities to avoid being targeted by anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists. The family members who remained in Poland died grisly deaths.

But, Mr. Chappelle, you already know all that. You rightly said that black Americans did not cause this reign of terror. And American Jews like me know that fiery nativist European fascists, not black Americans, conspired to create the greatest death machine in human history to wipe out European Jewry.

So let’s quickly turn to Trump, who came and issued a free pass out of the sewers to American neo-Nazis. I imagine those racist antisemites walking away seeing black people and jews going into Defcon 3 mode tearing themselves apart with accusations of antisemitism and racism, becoming more and more alienated and estranged from each other in the process of road.

Your monologue ceased to be comical to me when I heard whispers of Mad City Jews possessing Hollywood conspiracy theories embedded in its narrative subtext. I want to believe that you are a better man than the one who adds a pinch of poison to the boiling cauldron of anti-Semitic hatred bubbling in this country.

Now that Trump and his cronies seem to be losing their grip on America, why have you been using your precious monologue time to rehash and resuscitate the anti-Semitic rants? Isn’t it time for black people and Jews to celebrate the end of Trump’s nightmare and join forces to send his racist neo-Nazi cronies down the drain?

Mr. Chappelle, I hope you will use your prodigious acting skills to continue to shine a light on prejudice without sending conspiracy theory shivers down the spines of Jews.

Wishing you all the best,

Sharon Rosen Leib