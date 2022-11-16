Shubman Gill Responds to Reports He’s Dating Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan





Indian team batsman Shubman Gill has finally reacted to reports that he is dating Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan. Shubman recently appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes’ popular Punjabi talk show, Dil Diyan Gallan, where the host Sonam Bajwa grilled the young cricketer about his affair with Sara. Although Shubman kept it brief, he did drop some clues about their relationship. When asked who the fittest female actor in Bollywood is, Shubman replied: Sarah. The next question was, Are you dating Sara? Coyly, Shubman replied: Maybe. When the host probed further and said, sara ka sara sach bolo, the boy from Punjab replied: salad and salad sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not. See more Shubman Gill almost confesses he’s dating Sara on a talk show #saraali pic.twitter.com/WwhB0vdpXg Cricpedia 2.0 (@Cricpedia_) November 15, 2022 Shubman and Sara were first clicked together at Bastian, a popular Mumbais Worli restaurant, in August this year, and the photos quickly went viral on social media. It was previously reported that Shubman is dating Sara Tendulkar, the batting legend’s daughter Sachin Tendulkar. In October, the paparazzi were on their toes again when they spotted Shubman and Sara Ali at the same restaurant and later on the same flight. Videos of the lovebirds stepping out of Bastian hand-in-hand convinced fans of their relationship. Speaking of professional commitments, Shubman Gill is part of the current Indian squad, which is set to face the Blackcaps in three T20Is and as many ODIs on their New Zealand tour. Meanwhile, Sara who was earlier dating her Love co-star Aaj Kal 2 Kartik Aaryan performs her modeling assignments. She was last seen in romantic drama Arangi Re opposite the Tamil actor Dhanush.

