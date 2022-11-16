An erotic photographer confronts his actress daughter in Filip Remunda’s “Love Exposed”

“For me, it’s pure joy,” says Czech filmmaker Filip Remunda (“Czech Dream”, “Steam on the River”) to shoot his latest project, “Love Exposed”, which he presented this week in the framework of the prestigious IDFA Forum. This is the first time Remunda has returned to the IDFA in 14 years. “Czech Dream”, his flagship film, was screened at the festival in 2008 as part of the Top 10.

“We’re watching other projects and it’s important to get feedback from different sources because it will help us put the film together,” Remunda says of the importance of bringing the project to Amsterdam.

“The Forum was a pioneer. They broke down the boundary between filmmakers, producers and sponsors. It wasn’t open before they started. It was like a Kafkaesque story where you don’t know who runs your life. The Forum has a very democratic principle because you can meet people, hear their comments and discover different possibilities, so the game is more open. You may be surprised who you can cooperate with.

“Love Exposed” (Courtesy of Hypermarket Film)

Produced by Tereza Horská, of Remunda’s own production company, Hypermarket Film, “Love Exposed” follows actor Blanca, a longtime friend of the Czech director, as she confronts her artist father about their troubled relationship. . “When we went through the coronavirus and we were all locked up at home, we realized that relationships are the most important thing in our lives,” Remunda says of the motivation behind the film. “Sometimes we forget that because we automatically believe that our mothers love us, that we love our children, and that’s it. There’s a lot of drama within families and sometimes the hate wins out, sometimes you don’t talk to your parents for 20 years and I just don’t like that.

“Good relationships, like the ones Filip and I have in our lives, are the most important thing,” remarks Horská when asked why she was drawn to the project. “I have two children, a family and I understand that feeling. The film is also very rich in visuals and style, it depicts such a beautiful environment.

The brief teaser shown at the IDFA Forum offered a taste of the visual style Horská is referring to. The first few seconds of the clip show a naked woman walking outside, still dripping with bath water. She is fully naked as she sits on an ornate chair to pose for her husband, Blanca’s father. The absurd tone of the clip perfectly conveys Remunda’s penchant for comedy.

“I am working on a tragicomic film [laughs]. I feel like humor is the only way to deal with life’s most dramatic moments. As usual in my films, I mix humor and tragedy. That’s not to say that when there’s laughter in the movie, I laugh at what’s going on. For me, laughter gives you a moment to reflect. When you laugh, you see something that you understand is not right. I hope that in this moment of laughter, we can see things differently.

Despite the larger-than-life father dominating the screen, the film will be narrated by Blanca, the director points out. “It will be told from her female point of view. This is the story of a father from the last century and his erotic photographs of yesteryear, but I would like to defend him because he is a great artist. It’s a little selfish but he’s a great artist whose work has been published in Germany. It is important to mention that he is a very important photographer.

Tereza Horská, Filip Remunda (Courtesy of Zdenek Blaha)

Are there any difficulties in capturing the intimacy of the family? “Sometimes in the documentary world you hear about people having a hard time because their subjects refuse to film, they don’t like the idea of ​​being filmed, even if they liked it at the beginning”, explains Remunda. “With this family, however, there is a certain stability because they like to be filmed. For them, it’s a time when they can reflect together, it’s a safe space to discuss things they’ve never discussed before. We capitalize on the family dynamic and they really enjoy filming.

Whether the film will change after its Forum run, Remunda doesn’t know, but he’s willing to go where the story takes him. “In my experience, documentaries cannot be fully scripted. We are connected to reality and what is happening with this family, so I will be really happy if the film surprises me. It will probably lead to an unknown ending, but I’m very sure of what I’m doing, how much I know the family. They are very open, they trust me. We have known each other for 20 years, so this will be a very frank, honest and intimate portrait of this family.