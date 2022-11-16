Bianca Belair Talks Signing With WME and Hollywood Ambitions

Bianca Belair was the “Raw” Women’s Champion for over 225 days, the longest reigning Black Women’s Champion in WWE history. However, WWE isn’t the champion’s only point of interest going forward. Recently, major Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) began representing Belair signed to be, and in a new interview with “Subway“, she discussed the next step in her career. “I’m super excited for this,” Belair said. “I don’t like to sit at all, I like to do everything. I like to use all my talents. At one point in my life, I never thought I would be a WWE Superstar, and now I am!”

As Champion, Belair recently successfully defended the “Raw” Women’s Championship at Crown Jeweland and is now set to enter WarGames’ Double Cage at Survivor Series. So even with the Hollywood intrigue ahead of her, she won’t be leaving WWE completely anytime soon. “I can’t consider myself anything other than a WWE Superstar,” Belair continued. “I’m still in the business. I’m just getting started. I’m still perfecting my craft.” However, that doesn’t mean she can’t use the opportunities potentially available to her to get more people to watch her in the ring. bubble and bring more eyes to the product,” Belair added. “It’s my goal.”

John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are prime examples of WWE Superstars who were able to break out in Hollywood after leaving the squared circle. Asked about the chances of working with one or the other one day, she was more than excited at the idea. “I would love to! One day it would be a dream come true if I was in a movie with The Rock or John Cena,” Belair said. “They are the ones who have the plan to transition and do several things.”