‘Bluey’ leaves the television screen and tumbles live on stage | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) One of Australia’s hottest exports is taking a walk across America.
The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s television show Bluey begins a multi-state tour this month.
It’s the only time you really get to share the show with an audience. It doesn’t just disappear on screen, says show creator Joe Brumm who provided a new script for the theatrical event. I hope America will like it.
The Brisbane-produced Bluey, which centers on an eponymous 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, his sister, Bingo, and their parents, Chilli and Bandit, has become a worldwide phenomenon in just a few years.
The show has been praised for its ability to speak honestly about parenthood and childhood, with realistic dialogue and creative play. It won an International Emmy Kids Award for Best Preschool Program.
It was up to Brumm to turn his seven-minute animated TV show into a 56-minute stage performance and hand it over to a director, cast, and the creative team, which was a little shocking.
It was the first major Bluey story that I wrote that I had no control over the end result, he says. It was a big tweak just to get it out of animation time and into real time.
Blueys Big Play The Stage Show, with new music by composer Bluey Joff Bush, is a story of sisters, inspired by Brumm watching his eldest daughter get fed up with her younger sister copying her all the time and wanting to stay unique.
As with any episode of Bluey, what happens with the kids reflects on the adults. So we find out that mom and her sister are also going through their story, he says.
The creative team opted for child-sized puppets to bring the characters to life, each manipulated by one of two fully visible puppeteers.
You have to show them, says director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theater Co. You can’t show them some sort of more abstract version or adult actors playing dogs. That’s why we really looked at the form of puppets,
It took Brumm a minute to figure it out, initially worried that audiences would only watch humans. He was convinced the right decision had been made when he saw it live.
Sure enough, literally 30 seconds into that first performance, I completely cut out the human actors, he laughs. So, yeah, it was a journey for me to just give people that level of control over the game. But I think they pulled it off brilliantly.
The tour visits New York on Friday and travels to Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois, Upstate New York, Missouri, Texas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Arizona, California, Washington, Utah, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Washington, DC
We actually added a little more tone of participation, says Myers. It moves and it’s really dynamic, but it also has heart and it also has meaning, like Bluey himself.
The show debuted in Australia and was performed 447 times in 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.
Myers thinks the theatrical show captured what the animated show does, which celebrates the little moments in a young family, like learning to use a water fountain or making friends.
I think the magic for me is that it’s a very contemporary family that’s represented,” she says. Sometimes the kids stuff is a little nostalgic or something. I feel like it really captures the world that a lot of people live in.
Brumm says her inspiration is always watching her kids navigate the world, listening to their imaginations soar. He marvels that they almost never need props and what emerges is usually a “shared weirdness”.
When playing these games, they usually try to recreate the adult world, but they don’t know enough to be 100% right. And so what ends for parents is a really fun environment.