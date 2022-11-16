It is a known fact that Sony Pictures International Productions will produce the 13th Mega Prince Varun Tejs movie, in association with Renaissance Pictures, and the movie was released a few months ago.

Now the news is that Hindi actress and former beauty pageant winner Manushi Chillar has been tapped to play the female lead role in this film. An official confirmation will be made soon.

Regular filming of the film which will be directed by debutant Shakti Pratap Singh begins in December 2022. VT13 is an action drama inspired by the Indian Air Force.

