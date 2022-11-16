Entertainment
It’s Not Against Islam: Pakistani Trans Actor Recounts Deep Sadness Over Filming Ban | Global development
The transgender star of an award-winning Pakistani film which depicts a love story between a trans man and a trans woman said she was very saddened by the government’s decision to ban the film and hopes it will be overturned.
Alina Khan, who stars in Joyland, the first major Pakistani film to feature a trans actor in a lead role, said: I was very sad. There is nothing against Islam and I don’t understand how Islam can be endangered by mere movies.
The 24-year-old added: The Pakistani trans community was also very upset.
Joyland, who is Pakistan’s Oscar nominee, was due to be released in the country on Friday but was banned over the weekend following pressure from extremist Islamic groups who called the film repugnant.
Set in Lahore, the film tells the story of Haider, a married man who joins a dance troupe and falls in love with the lead transgender dancer, Biba, played by Khan.
Khan told the Guardian she adores Biba.
She’s tough, strong-willed, fiercely independent, domineering, outspoken, everything I’m not; I loved the role I played, said Khan. When she was offered the role, she was relieved that she was not playing an oppressed character who is the life of most transgender people in Pakistan.
Khan said she was rejected by her family when she came out as trans. My family didn’t accept me, but neither did society. She was told that she was embarrassing those close to her and her mother was constantly angry with her. She would tell me not to make exaggerated hand gestures like a woman when speaking, to sit like a boy and not to be around girls, Khan said. His siblings called him Khusrah a pejorative term, which was originally used to refer to eunuchs, but is also an insult against trans people. But as Khan said: I had never met a transgender [person] in my life, so I didn’t know what they looked like.
Joyland has been hailed on the festival circuit. It was the first Pakistani film to be selected as an official Cannes entry in May, winning two festival awards and receive a standing ovation in a packed Debussy room.
Tears streamed down my face as I continued to smile. I don’t know if the tears were for joy, were for all the hard work I’ve done, or for my struggles since I was a kid and which continue, said Khan, who made his screen debut in the short film darling in 2019. For the first time in my life, I felt that my talent preceded my gender, I was given so much respect.
After such international success, his family welcomes him with open arms. They finally accepted me. They realized I didn’t earn by begging or doing sex work, she said.
In August, Joyland won Best Film from the Subcontinent at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne, last month it received the top prize at the Zagreb Film Festival and it is Pakistan’s entry for the best international feature film at next year’s Oscars, which received support from Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who joined the film as executive producer.
However, the film had sparked controversy at home. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, a senator from the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party, called Joyland cultural terrorism and criticized the government for the brazen act of allowing his release. I condemn him and will use all legal measures to prevent the release of Joylands, he said. Glamorizing transgenders in Pakistan, as well as their loves, is a direct attack on our beliefs.
He is spearheading a campaign to repeal the law of 2018 which consecrates transgender rights in Pakistani law.
Canceling the films license, which casts doubt on its Oscar claim, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said: Written complaints have been received that the film contains highly objectionable material which does not comply with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly contrary to the standards of decency and morality set out in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979.
Shahzadi Rai, a rights activist from Karachi, was not surprised by the ban. Of course, this was planned. Went towards religious extremism. I think soon Pakistan will become another Afghanistan. The trans community is extremely disappointed that the government bowed to religious pressure.
She added that Alina Khan put us well in the mainstream.
Lucky Khan, a trans singer, said seeing such a film win awards was awesome. I had only seen our community begging in the streets, performing dances or engaging in sex work.
Merub Moiz Awan, a trans woman, tweeted: If a cisgender woman or man in place of Alina Khan had played the role of a it’s just dancer, they would have had no problem with that. But because it’s a real it’s just in doing so, they have problems. They want it’s just people are just begging in the streets.
The international success of Joyland brought Alina Khan other cinematic proposals. I would like us to be more visible in showbiz because we are an integral part of society, as are men, women and children, she said, adding: This film deserves an Oscar, it deserves all the awards.
I hope I have opened doors for other members of our community to pursue their dreams.
