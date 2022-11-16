Entertainment
Taylor Russell Is Hollywood’s Boldest New Red Carpet Risk-Taker
With his breakout role in Luca Guadagninosbones and allalongside Timothe Chalamet, Canadian actor Taylor Russell is having a well-deserved time in the spotlight. But not only is she one of Hollywood’s freshest new faces, Russell has all the A-list red carpet style needed to back it up. During the film’s press tour over the past month, the actor proved she’s in a fashion league of her own, choosing unique looks that stray from the glitzy status quo. No classic (read: boring) dresses here, Russell favors more silhouettes andwaymore avant-garde.
Russell’s emergence as a true fashion girl began in September, when she opened designer Jonathan Anderson’s Spring 2023 show for Loewe in Paris. Strutting down the runway in a strapless black dress and palm-shaped shoes, she totally owned the catwalk and has since proceeded to stop and repeat every step she appeared on. One of her earliest premieres was at the Venice Film Festival in September, when she wore a green Balenciaga strapless dress with white latex gloves, from the Demnas Fall 2022 couture collection. With her puffy skirt and back open, it was not a traditional choice, but it ruled completely.
The bold shapes have since continued to be one of Russell’s signatures on the mat. In October, she premiered the cinema in London in a daring Schiaparelli couture look that included a pointed-shoulder jacket, champagne satin corset, crepe skirt and wide-brimmed hat. This week in Hollywood, she wore a white and black dress from Loewes’ spring collection, with cutouts at the hips and an oversized bow at the front. (She even pulled off some amazing costumes; at the Milan premiere this week, she slipped into a plunging neckline Alexander McQueens tuxedo.)
Given the fashion expectations that come with a global press tour of this nature, it’s safe to say that Russell didn’t cave under the pressure. She’s carved out her own space with looks that embrace individuality and when you have a co-star like Chalamet who’s also a bold style renegade? It’s done onbones and allred carpet a total pleasure to watch.
Below, more of Russell’s best red carpet looks to date.
