King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce US Residency Tour (Red Rocks, Hollywood Bowl, etc.)





King Gizzard and the Lizard Sorcerer recently wrapped up their 2022 North American tour, which included their biggest New York show yet at Forest Hills Stadium. They have just announced that they will be returning to the United States in June 2023 for a “residence tour” where they will play several shows at special venues across the country, including The Underground Caverns of Tennessee, Red Rocks of Colorado, The Chicago Salt Shed. , and Carnation Farms of Washington State. The tour will end in Los Angeles with a three-hour marathon at the Hollywood Bowl. All dates are listed below. In other news, King Gizzard has a new concert movie, Large shrapnel, which was directed by John Angus Stewart and captures the band on their 2019 UK and EU tour. The film will be screened in North American theaters on December 7 and the NYC screening is at Cinepolis Chelsea 9. A complete list of theater venues is here. Watch the trailer below. King Gizzard released five studio albums and a remix album this year, the most recent of which was Changes (their third October album). KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD – TOUR DATES 2022/2023

Sat. December 10 – St. Kilda, AUS @ The Palace Foreshore

Thu December 29 – Port, New Zealand @ Wharepai Estate

Sat. December 31 – Wanaka, New Zealand @ Rhythm & Alps

Marry. January 4 – Auckland, New Zealand @ The Matakana Country Park

Fri. Jan. 6 – New Plymouth, New Zealand @ Bowl of Brooklands

Thu. March 2 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

Fri. Mar. 3 – Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder – SOLD OUT

Sat. March 4 – Tilburg, NE @ 013 – SOLD OUT

Mon Mar 6 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B – SOLD OUT

Tue Mar 7 – Stockholm, SEE @ Munchenbryggeriet – SOLD OUT

Marry. Tue. 8 – Oslo, NE @ Center Stage

Thu Mar 9 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

Sat. March 11 – Warsaw, PL @ Progesja – SOLD OUT

Sun. Tue. 12 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal

My. Mar. 13 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

Marry. March 15 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Question. Tue. 16 – Zürich, CH @ X-Tra

Fri. Mar. 17 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Sat., March 18 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

My. Mar. 20 – Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale – SOLD OUT

Marry. March 22 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

Thu, March 23 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

Thu March 30 – Sydney, Australia @ Big Top Luna Park

Thu, April 6 – Byron Bay, Australia @ Tivoli

Free. April 7 – Byron Bay, Australia @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

Thu, June 1 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

Fri Jun 2 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

Sat. June 3 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

Marry. June 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

Thu, June 8 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater – PREMIERE SHOW

Thu, June 8 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater – LATE SHOW

Sun. June 11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Mon June 12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Tue, Jun 13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Fri, June 16 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

Sat. June 17 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

Sun. June 18 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

Marry. June 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl – 3 HOUR MARATHON SET

