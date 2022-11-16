Christina Applegate makes her first public appearance since her MS diagnosis and earns her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Walking barefoot along Hollywood’s iconic Walk of Fame on Monday, award-winning actress Christina Applegate beamed as she accepted her own mark among the stars. It was Applegate first public appearance in over a year, since revealing in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) David Faustino, Katey Sagal and Christina Applegate pose with Christina Applegate’s star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. /Getty Pictures

“Today means more to me than you can imagine,” she said of accepting her star decades after making her debut in the industry. The actor, who turns 51 on November 25, has appeared in dozens of productions, landing his first iconic role as Kelly Bundy in ‘Married… with Children’ in 1987. She then starred in ‘Don’ t Tell Mom the Babysitter is Dead”, “Anchorman”, “Samantha Who?” and more recently, “Dead to Me”. Then in 2021, she says she was diagnosed with MS, a disease that attacks the central nervous system. comedian actor Selma Blair has also been diagnosed with the disease, which can cause communication problems and pain, as well as loss of ability to see and walk, among others symptoms. Speaking at the Hollywood Star Walk of Fame welcome ceremony on Monday, Applegate got emotional as she spoke about the important role her friends and family played in her journey with MS. “I’m not saying I have friends, I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life and without them I don’t know what I would do” , she said. before addressing “the most important person in this world” – his 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble. Christina Applegate cries as she thanks her family for always “taking care of her” as she receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 💖 pic.twitter.com/p4LxJsyp9y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 14, 2022 “You are so much more than you think. You are so beautiful, kind, loving, smart and interesting and I am blessed every day to wake up and take you to your school,” she told her daughter. “You are everything to me. Thank you for being by my side through it all.” Between tears, she turned to the cameras and said, “Oh by the way, I have a disease, haven’t you noticed? I’m not even wearing shoes.” Applegate tweeted a photo from the event where she stood barefoot on her star, explaining her reasoning for doing so. Barefoot. For some people with MS, the feel of the shoes can hurt or cause us to lose our balance. So today I was me. Barefoot pic.twitter.com/eJBGg1Wyug —Christina Applegate (@1capplegate) November 15, 2022 “For some people with MS, the feel of the shoes can hurt or cause us to lose our balance,” she said. “So today I was me. Barefoot.” Many of her closest co-stars attended the event, including ‘Dead to Me’ co-star Linda Cardellini and ‘Married…with Children’ co-stars Katey Sagal, who played her mother Peggy Bundy, and David Faustino who played her brother, Bud Bundy. New trends Li Cohen Li Cohen is a social media producer and trending reporter for CBS News, focusing on social justice issues.

