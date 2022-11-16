Steve McQueens’ former beachside Malibu mansion is on the market for $17 million





The living room is perfect for watching California sunsets. JOEL DANTO FROM DANTO PHOTOGRAPHY The Malibu, California estate, once owned by the late actor Steve McQueen, is on the market for $17 million. He was a beloved baby boomer performer and one of the world’s highest-paid actors in the 1970s. McQueen was the epitome of cool, both in real life and in his films, including The Thomas Crown Affair, The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape, Bullitt, The Cincinnati Kid and Le Mans. McQueen and his wife, actor Ali MacGraw, lived in the Malibu Beach house for a few years in the 1970s. It has since been fully updated. Steve McQueen’s former mansion, on the right, is set on a cliff to provide the privacy it … [+] sought. The level of luxury Steve McQueen and Ali McGraw in a scene from the 1972 film ‘The Getaway’. Archive Bettmann The sleek mansion was sold in 2020 by McQueen’s son Chad and then to Ammar Malik, of Maroon 5s Moves Like Jagger, for $8.35 million. The songwriter has spent millions transforming the property from a dated beach house into one of Malibus’ best. Set on a bluff to provide the privacy that Indiana-born McQueen sought, the home now exemplifies contemporary California style with over 4,300 square feet, four bedrooms, a dining room and living room, plus several large terraces. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Chic kitchen and dining room combo with an unobstructed view on a lower level. Joel Danto of Danto Photography There is room for everyone in the great room. JOEL DANTO FROM DANTO PHOTOGRAPHY Huge sliding doors open to the first floor, giving the impression of floating above the ocean for some of the best views in Southern California, from Broad Beach to Point Dume State Beach and Preserve on the Malibu coast. The master bedroom is located above the ground floor with a bath and a large terrace. Other features include outdoor showers, a fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, wooden walls and a spa bath. A private staircase leads to the iconic beach. McQueen lived in Malibu when it was still a remote area near Los Angeles, popular with surfers and a few actors. Today, Malibu is one of the most popular and expensive beach towns in the country with spectacular mansions and high-end boutiques. Always hugely popular with actors, current and former owners include Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Miley Cyrus, Jack Nicholson, Jenifer Aniston, Britney Spears and Cher.

