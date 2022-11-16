Christina Applegate received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, celebrating her accomplished acting career, which spans more than 40 years.

The ceremony also marked her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, and she didn’t shy away from addressing her health issues in an incredibly moving speech.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a variety of symptoms such as mobility problems, partial or complete loss of vision, and balance problems.

With his friends and family by his side, including Married…with children Katey Sagal and David Faustino legally blonde Selma Blair and her dead to me co-star, Linda Cardellini, Applegate also celebrated officially naming November 14 as “Christina Applegate Day” in Hollywood.

His speech left his fans with tears in their eyes as Applegate reflected on the ups and downs of his career. She also talked a bit about the impact MS has had on her life.

Newsweek has his speech in full below.

Christina Applegate’s heartbreaking Hollywood Walk of Fame speech in full

“I’ve had a really interesting life,” Applegate began in his speech. “But life began as a little girl waiting in line to see the first star wars on this same street at this same theatre. And looking at these things [the stars] and say, ‘Who are these people? What are these things? Did they do anything right? Did they do something wrong? Anyway, I want one. I want one.

“And I was 5 years old. So this day means more to me than you can imagine.”

Referring to MS, she said: “I can’t stay up for too long, so I’m going to thank the people I really need to thank.”

“First of all, to my family who spoke here today”, in reference to Sagal, Faustino, Cardellini and dead to me creator Liz Feldman who gave touching speeches about Applegate earlier in the ceremony.

Applegate continued, addressing her Married with children co-stars Sagal and Faustino: “You are my everything. I love that I started with you two and ended with you two and I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. You are my people. You are my loves.

“My mum used to say changing agents is like changing deckchairs on the Titanic. I stayed with mine, so I guess we all go down together.

“I’m not saying I have friends, I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life and without them I don’t know what I would do.”

Applegate became visibly emotional as she addressed her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie.

“And finally, the most important person in the world is my daughter,” she said. “You are so much more than you think. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting and I am blessed every day that I can wake up and take you to your school. You are everything to me. Thank you for standing next to me through it all.”

She ended her speech with a witty comment about her health issues, saying, “Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Didn’t you notice? I’m not wearing shoes! Whatever Either way, you’re supposed to laugh about it.”

After giving a shoutout to husband Martyn LeNoble and his family, Applegate said, “Thank you so much, it’s an incredible honor.”

Applegate shared her MS diagnosis on August 10, 2021, revealing that she was diagnosed earlier this summer.

She tweeted: “Hi guys. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I’ve been so supported by people I know who also have this disease.

“It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road goes on. Unless an a ***** blocks it.

“As a friend of mine who has MS said, ‘We wake up and take action’ And that’s what I’m doing. So now I’m asking for privacy. While I’m going through this thing. Thanks .”

Ahead of the ceremony, Applegate announced to her fans in October 2022 that she had a “very important ceremony” coming up and asked them to help her choose a cane for the occasion.

Alongside an image of five canes, Applegate wrote: “This will be my first outing since my MS diagnosis. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal.”

I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first outing since my MS diagnosis. Walking poles are now part of my new normal. Thanks @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see who makes the cut for a week of stuff. pic.twitter.com/O543p1G4vS —Christina Applegate (@1capplegate) October 27, 2022

Applegate will next be seen in the final season of Dead for me which is set to arrive on Netflix on Thursday, November 17.

His other well-known credits include Jesse, Friends, Samantha Who?, Presenter, Bad Moms, and Up all night.