Interview with Walking Dead actor Bryan McClure





The Walking Dead season 11, episode 21, “Outpost 22”, saw the introduction of a new character, Engineer Wilson, a member of a Commonwealth outpost. This character is played by Bryan McClure, who recently sat down with Undead Walking to discuss Wilson, his time on The Walking Deadand other roles he played during his career. The episode title “Outpost 22” is the new name for the community of Alexandria after the late Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) commandeers it for the Commonwealth. In this episode, the train Hornsby told Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) about is finally seen. Although it was a freight train, Connie (Lauren Ridloff), as designation 2, was a passenger to be taken away and never to be seen again. Our survivors have a plan in place to see her rescued. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is the first person to find Wilson and holds him at gunpoint. He later tells the group that his family lives in a nearby outpost, possibly Outpost 22, and if he cooperates with them, the Warden (Michael Weaver) will torture him and kill his family. He tells them about a map they can use to help find their friends and family, but soon after he commits suicide to avoid the Headmaster’s wrath. Hear what McClure had to share with Undead Walking. The Walking Dead – Bryan McClure His new project holy irresistible premiered at the Rome International Film Festival in Rome, Georgia on November 12. He plays a colorful character named Windel. The film follows a young man convinced that God hates him. He then falls in love with the local preacher’s daughter and plans to win her over by infiltrating the church she attends. Other roles you’ll recognize him from include Class of ’09, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Covenant, Horror Noire, Mindhunter, In Other Words, and more. McClure plays with his good friend and comrade Walking Dead actor Ethan McDowell, who played the Reaper named Washington, in a series called Space Command. We appreciate that Bryan McClure took time out of his busy schedule to speak with Undead Walking. Follow walking dead walking on twitter and sign up for the daily Undead Walking newsletter so you don’t miss a thing The Walking Dead universe.

