Christina Applegate accepts Hollywood Walk of Fame star in tears: ‘I love you so much’





Christina Applegate received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday in her first public appearance since revealed last year that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. This day means more to me than you can imagine, Applegate said during his speech. I’m not saying I have friends, I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life, and without them I don’t know what I would do. The actor also thanked his wonderful fans present. All of you, she said. I love you guys so much. Her Married with Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino, as well as her Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini and designer Liz Feldman, gave speeches to her. In a quavering voice, Sagal assured Applegate: You are not alone. Were all here. Applegate tweeted in October that the walking sticks are now part of my new normal and shared photos of various walking sticks she had purchased, writing: Stay tuned to see who makes the cut. She was equally cheeky on the catwalk, but cried as she thanked her daughter. The most important person in the world is my daughter, Applegate said. You are so much more than you know. You’re so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I am blessed every day that I can wake up and take you to school. Thank you for being by my side through it all. Applegate poses with his star on the Walk of Fame on Monday. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images The actor, who was barefoot at the ceremony, then tweeted shoes can cause pain or imbalance in many people with MS. Applegate was would have should be honored in 2020 until the pandemic hits, only to be diagnosed in April 2021. She nevertheless insisted on filming the third season of Dead to Me. I was diagnosed while we were working, Applegate told Variety last week. I had to call everyone and say, I have multiple sclerosis, guys. Like, what the fuck! And then it was kind of about learning that we were all learning what I was going to be able to do. Applegate, who was helped onstage by Sagal, joked that it was so Katey to steal the thunder. She kept riffing and said, Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Didn’t you notice? I don’t even wear shoes. Watch the entire ceremony on Varietys YouTube channel.

