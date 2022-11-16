Suffolk native publishes new book about life of actor Charlton Heston – The Suffolk News-Herald

Suffolk native publishes new book about actor Charlton Heston’s life Posted at 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Dr Brian Steel Wills celebrates the release of his new book Running the Race: The Public Face of Charlton Heston, a biography chronicling the life of the Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in biblical epics such as Moses in The Ten Commandments and the lead role in Ben-Hur.

Originally from Suffolk, Wills is a graduate of the University of Richmond and the University of Georgia and is now director of the Center for the Study of the Civil War Era as well as professor of history at Kennesaw University in Kennesaw, Georgia. He is also the award-winning author of numerous publications on the American Civil War, including biographies focusing on Confederate Generals Nathan Bedford West and William Dorsey Pender.

Along with talking about the book and famed actor Ben-Hur, Wills took the time in a recent interview to discuss his upbringing, what made him want to become a writer, meeting Heston, and the overall importance of the story.

I grew up on a farm in Suffolk so I really think it was a brave new world because I had the outdoors to enjoy, he said. Of course, I had to work and that side wasn’t always fun.

For example, Will said he could try casting a fishing line in Prince Lake.

But I never caught anything, so it never helped, he said. I think it’s mostly just staying there and enjoying the outdoors.

Despite living a traditional farm life with horses, cows and pigs while her father worked as a peanut farmer, Wills wanted to take a different approach to his life.

It was really farm life and I really enjoyed being there, but I said to dad, I love you and I love the farm, but I just don’t want to be a farmer myself- even, Wills said.

He explained that he was drawn to writing from an early age.

Well, my mom is a fourth-grade teacher, so I read books and kind of learned history from the start, as far back as I can remember, he said. So while the outdoors and farm life were part of my world, books were part of my world. When you read books, you learn how people express themselves.

Wills said he learned to appreciate those who love words.

They can create images and ideas and you read the words on the page, but you can see the image, he explained. You can see the piece of history they tell.

Wills stressed the importance of history.

If you ever wanted to understand the past, you have to look at what people did and why they did it. That doesn’t mean you have to agree with them. You can say, Well, I wouldn’t have made that choice myself, Will said. Again, telling these stories and the past has always been part of what made history interesting.

Wills is also celebrating the release of his latest book, Running the Race: The Public Face of Charlton Heston by Savas-Beatie Publishers. The biography focuses on the Hollywood actor famous for his historic roles in the 1950s and 1960s by examining his work on camera and on stage, as well as his political values ​​off stage.

Wills outlined what attracted him to the actor.

He was really the first figure in the Big Movie Epic, and so if you watch movies that are just high-profile, usually long movies, he would more likely than not be the one you would see, Wills said. Now, there are obviously other epics that other actors have done over the years, but it seemed to unfold. Whether it’s Ben-Hur or Moses in The Ten Commandments or El Cid. He seemed to be this larger than life figure. I have therefore always been attracted by the history of cinema, I love films.

When people think of history and epic movies, he says Heston is one of the main actors that comes to mind.

Wills said he decided to write about the Hollywood star because he wanted to know more about him.

Every time you bring up a biographical topic, you’re spending time with that person, you’re getting to know that person, he said. You don’t always agree with everything they do, but you try to understand what makes them tick.

Wills decided to write this book he didn’t want it to be just a standard biography on Heston.

What I wanted to do was kind of say, when you look at his long career, what was he doing to maintain it? he said. What was he doing to develop it and where did he go along the way? Because no matter who you are, your life will change, the public interest will change.

Wills explained what readers can expect from his new book and how it’s based on his iconic role as Ben-Hur.

The whole book is kind of built on the idea of ​​racing, which is probably one of the most iconic parts of his career, he said. This chariot race that I think you can ask almost anyone, even the generation that doesn’t know as much about it, and they would have heard of it or they would have seen footage of it.

Wills chose to build Heston’s story around his life in a story that is very much like a race.

So you start this race, you develop this race, you encounter difficulties and challenges and you respond to them, and then you lead this race to its conclusion, and of course the conclusion is the end of his career but also the end of his journey on earth, he says. So what I’ve tried to do is kind of make it part biographical, part tie it to Ben-Hur, but also show the complexity and the enormity of his contribution to the arts, in politics, in government, in society.

Will shared his thoughts on Heston’s contribution to society with his work with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the March on Washington.

One of the things he did was lead the Hollywood contingent on the march to Washington, Wills said. Dr King was delighted and said: We can have like-minded people, but we have to reach out to people beyond the people we would usually reach out to. Dr. King always had this genius about him, this brilliance that you can’t just preach to the choir. You have to sell this idea of ​​equality and civil rights to the nation, to the world.

Likewise, Wills addressed Heston’s political values.

Different people would say well you know he’s more conservative but he leaned towards the Democratic Party but he said the Democratic Party left me and I think there’s probably a way he thought that it was true and he started to gravitate more and more. on the Republican side. But he was always kind of a mixture of liberal and conservative, he was a mixture of a lot of things.

Wills said Dr. King realized that if we could get Heston, the civil rights movement would expand its message.

But he had a part in his world that isn’t always appreciated, especially given what his later connection with the National Rifle Association and his more conservative politics and ties to the Republican Party would later suggest, he said. he declares.

Heston has had an interesting, complex and convoluted background that Wills says isn’t always appreciated.

Wills then discussed Heston’s desire to be untyped because he wanted to work in different genres as an actor.

I just want them to understand how difficult it is to accomplish what he was able to accomplish, he said. How he was not content to stay in the roles that had made him famous, but he was ready to take on new challenges.

Wills said Heston was kind of an outstanding aging cowboy in a movie called Will Penny and then on the other hand he starred in sci-fi movies like Planet of the Apes and Soylent Green. To these achievements are added disaster films and modern films where the actor accepts different types of roles.

He didn’t want to be typecast, he thought it was important to stretch.

Wills said Heston also took on a mix of on-stage and on-camera work.

He really thought acting was important, Wills said. So it wasn’t just important to get on the big screen and have your name on the big top.

Heston was aware of this and he understood it, he said, explaining that this is how he became better as an actor.

Notably, Wills also shared how he and his family met the actor after seeing him in a play.

I’ll never forget that at one point he was in Norfolk with his wife doing a play, and I took my parents to see the play, and then we asked to see him after the play, a- he said, noting that Hetson came out and talked to him and his mom and dad. My dad, who had been a farmer all his life and really just kind of a land man, he looked at him and said here I am, a farm boy from Suffolk, meeting Moses!

Wills shared what he thinks readers will take away from Heston’s story.

I really hope they really learn to appreciate his extensive professional background, but also the public service that he has done, and that they really appreciate reading about the hard work and the amount of work he put in to succeed, he said.

Running the Race: The Public Face of Charlton Heston is available now from Amazon and Barnes & Noble through Savas-Beatie Publishing. The book is also available locally at Riddicks Folly, the Christian Bookstore and the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts.