Twinkle Khanna Calls Karan Johar Bollywood’s Sima Taparia, Reveals She Won’t Come To KWK





The only quality of having a best friend is the certainty of being confronted with reality whenever it is necessary in life. While Bollywood is full of hardcore besties, one such duo is Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna. Often spotted at events together, or even being on each other’s shows, Twinkle and Karan never give each other the chance to face reality. For the uninitiated, Bollywood ace manager, Karan Johar shares a strong bond with Twinkle Khanna, an entrepreneur and wife of superstar, Akshay Kumar. They have known each other for many years now and have also claimed to be more childhood pals. Check This Out: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya turns 11, the duo share a kiss on the lips during midnight B’Day celebration In the recent episode of Tweak India, Twinkle Khanna invited Karan Johar to participate in an honest and candid conversation. While the whole conversation included reality checks that the besties gave each other in the most hilarious way, it was this particular remark from Twinkle that caught our attention. In her conversation with Karan, she said: “You are the aunt Sima of the cinema. You keep doing this pairing and your dad did the same thing. When I was talking to Waheeda Rahman, she mentioned that your father arranged his marriage, it’s a genetic predisposition to bring people together. Also Read: Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone’s New Venture Wifey Says ‘I Saw You Put Your Heart…’ Well, our beloved KJo has indeed been credited with the successful journey of some of Bollywood’s top couples from relationship to marriage. In fact, it’s on his famous chat show, Coffee with Karan that many singletons spoke wholeheartedly about the person they loved the most from the movie fraternity and went on to manifest the relationship in reality. Accepting Twinkle’s remark, Karan accepted such an idea and mentioned: “I take responsibility, like I have to. It just makes me very happy to do it. It’s like one of my life’s agendas. Vidya (Balan) called me the other day. It was her 12th birthday and I had introduced her to Siddharth Roy Kapoor. I was so touched by that call, more so than any movie comeback.” Later in the interview, Twinkle Khanna expressed his desire to never again honor his best friend, Karan’s chat show, Coffee with Karan. She made fun of him for constantly provoking his show’s guests to talk about sex all the time. She even impersonated Karan as he asked such awkward questions on his show and expressed her dislike of being interrogated for such private matters. She says: “I’m not going to answer, that’s why I’m not coming to Koffee with Karan.” Well, we love this funny banter between Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna. Next Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor has decided on their baby’s name with a unique connection to Rishi Kapoor [Report] AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/twinkle-khanna-labels-karan-johar-as-the-sima-taparia-of-bollywood-reveals-she-wont-come-to-kwk-36460 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos