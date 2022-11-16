“End of an era”, write Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan and other stars

Connect with us

Actor Krishna dies at 79

A file photo of Krishna. (courtesy: alluarjun)

New Delhi:

Veteran actor and superstar Mahesh Babu’s father, Krishna, died aged 79 in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. The actor was treated at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. Members of the film industry, united in grief, paid tribute to the legendary actor on social media. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, SS Rajamouli and other stars remembered the veteran actor in their respective tweets. “Krishna garu’s passing is a great loss to the Telugu film industry…Working with him in 3 films are memories I will always cherish. My sincere condolences to his family…May his soul rest in peace”, tweeted Rajinikanth. .

Nagarjuna posted a picture of himself with Krishna and remembered the actor with these words: “A fearless man who tried all genres! The original cowboy from the Telugu movies! I could sit with him for hours filled with his positivity. The man the legend the superstar!!#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru you will be missed.”

Kamal Haasan, in his tribute to Krishna, wrote: “An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his passing. I wish to share the grief of brother Mahesh Babu, who has to bear this third emotional trauma to lose a mother, a brother and now his father My deepest condolences dear Mahesh gaaru.

Allu Arjun tweeted: “Heartbroken over Krishna’s death long. His contribution to the Telugu film industry cannot be described in words. A true Superstar by all means. My deepest condolences to his family, supporters and fans. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. #SuperStarKrishna garu.”

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also paid tribute to the veteran actor. “Extremely saddened to hear of the sudden passing away of superstar Krishna Garu. Krishna garu’s contribution to the field of Telugu film as an actor in over 300 films, director and producer is well known. What sets him apart from others, it is his love and passion for new technologies,” he wrote. In a separate tweet, he added, “And his audacity to use them. He revolutionized Telugu cinema with the first 70mm film, the first color film and many others for his great contributions.”

“Superstar Krishna. End of an era. My deepest condolences to Mahesh Babu Sir, Krishna Gaaru’s family and extended family which includes you, me and all Telugu cinema fans,” Nani wrote.

“My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and his family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever,” Jr NTR tweeted.

“My sincere condolences to Mahesh Babu Garu and all the family. #RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru. You will live forever in our memories,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu tweeted.

“Extremely saddened by the news. Krishna Garu, your legacy will always live on through your films. Mahesh Babu, sending you and your family much love and light at this difficult time,” read the tweet from Pooja Hegde.

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu lost his mother Indira Devi in ​​September. The actor also lost his brother Ramesh Babu in January this year.

