Late actor Krishna in comeback memory shared by Nagarjuna





A return of Krishna and Nagarjuna. (courtesy: iamnagarjuna) New Delhi: Veteran actor and superstar Mahesh Babu’s father, Krishna, has died aged 79 in Hyderabad. The legendary actor has been remembered by veterans Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, among others. Nagarjuna co-starred with Krishna in the 1993 film Varasuduwhich was a hindi movie remake Phool Aur Kaante. The actor remembered Krishna with a treasured memory in the form of a throwback image. Sharing the photo, Nagarjuna tweeted, “A fearless man who has tried all genres! The original cowboy from Telugu movies! I could sit with him for hours filled with his positivity the man the legend the superstar. RIP Superstar Krishna Long we will miss you.” Read Nagarjuna’s post here: An intrepid man who has tried his hand at all genres!! The original cowboy from the Telugu movies!! I could sit with him for hours filled with his positivity the man the legend the superstar!!#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru we will miss you pic.twitter.com/ccJlBP1CZd Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 15, 2022 When Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, passed away in September this year, Nagarjuna posted her condolences. His tweet read: “Sincere condolences to Krishna long. Mahesh Babu and his family #ripindiadevigaru.” Sincere condolences to #krishna long @urstrulyMahesh and his family #ripindiadevigaru Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 28, 2022 Krishna, better known by his stage name, has acted in over 350 films during his long film career. He entered Telugu cinema with Adurthi Subba Rao’s romantic drama Thene Manasulu in 1965. Apart from being an actor, Krishna was also a film producer and director. In 2009, he received the Padma Bhushan. Featured Video of the Day Kumail Nanjiani’s most iconic India-Pakistan cricket souvenir

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/late-actor-krishna-in-throwback-memory-shared-by-nagarjuna-3521958 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos