Every Jack Ryan Actor Ranked From Worst To Best

Five great Hollywood actors have starred Jack Ryan in five films and in the Amazon Prime Video television series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, but which version of the American hero is the best? Created by Tom Clancy, Jack Ryan is the protagonist of a series of successful techno-thrillers. On the page, and in many films before the character’s reboot, Jack Ryan is a former Marine turned CIA analyst who is also a history professor, author, and professor at the United States Naval Academy. Later versions of Jack Ryan modernized his background and credentials to match the era of their reboots.

The success of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan novels naturally translated into major film adaptations. In the first (and best) film, 1990s The Hunt for Red October, Jack Ryan was played by Alec Baldwin, who shared co-lead credit with Sean Connery. Harrison Ford took over the role and turned Jack Ryan into a real leading man in the 1992s patriot games and 1994 Clear and present danger. Then came three reboots: Ben Affleck became a young Jack Ryan in 2002 The sum of All Fears. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruitwith Chris Pine, followed in 2014. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan brought the CIA hero to television in 2018 with John Krasinski portraying the role. With five very different versions of Jack Ryan still solidly identifying as the CIA analyst, here’s who the best Jack Ryan actor is.

5. Ben Affleck

When The sum of All Fears was released in 2002, Ben Affleck was best known for dating Jennifer Lopez and starring in box office bombs like Lilies than his acting skills. Affleck was a controversial choice to play a young Jack Ryan in The sum of All Fears, which relaunched the saga following the success of films by Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford. Affleck’s version of Jack Ryan takes on a neo-Nazi terrorist, who has detonated a nuclear weapon in Baltimore, Maryland in order to start a war between Russia and the United States.

A decade before Ben Affleck realized Argo, which won the Best Picture Oscar, the Boston native simply lacked the seriousness to play Jack Ryan. Morgan Freeman as CIA Director William Cabot and a cast including Liev Schreiber, Colm Feore, Ciarán Hinds, Phillip Baker Hall and Bruce McGill surrounded Affleck with strong actors, but The sum of All Fears played the relationship between Affleck’s Jack and Bridget Moynahan’s Cathy Mueller as a romantic comedy. Affleck probably isn’t anyone’s favorite Jack Ryan. Ironically, Affleck today could probably do Jack Ryan’s role more justice.

4. Chris Pine

Chris Pine was a leading man on the rise and Jack Ryan had to be a new franchise for him to compliment the role of Captain Kirk in JJ Abrams. star trek movies. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and released in 2014, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit was a new post-9/11 origin story for the CIA hero, and it featured a lot more action that felt like the Jason Bourne movies. Pine’s Ryan is a CIA analyst posing as a Wall Street broker. Ryan foils a Russian plot to bring about the financial collapse of the American economy while preventing a terrorist attack on Wall Street by the villainous Viktor Cherevin (Branagh).

Pine is solid as an action hero in the over-the-head reimagining of Jack Ryan. While still properly intelligent and analytical, Pine goes all out Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruitemphasizes blistering action scenes, as does co-star Keira Knightley as Dr. Cathy Mueller. Shadow Recruit was Jack Ryan’s first film not based on a Tom Clancy novel, and audiences were unprepared for the reboot. But Pine himself was in great shape, although his version of Jack Ryan ended up unique.

3. Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin was the first actor to portray Jack Ryan, and he shared the screen with Sean Connery as Captain Marko Ramius in The Hunt for Red October. Ryan, a historian who met Ramius in Russia, deduces that the captain of the Soviet submarine intends to defect to the United States, and he spearheads a risky attempt to allow the plan to Ramius to succeed. Baldwin, at the height of his game as an emerging Hollywood leader, brings the intelligence and courage of Jack Ryan to the screen.

The knock against Baldwin’s portrayal of Jack Ryan is that The Hunt for Red October is really more about Ramius. Sean Connery commands more screen than Alec, even in the scenes they share together late in the film. Red October still looks more like Connery’s film than Baldwin’s, and the disparity hurts Jack Ryan in his film debut. Baldwin did not return to play Ryan in the sequels, as the studio settled on a bigger star, Harrison Ford.

2. John Krasinski

John Krasinski brought Jack Ryan to television in the successful Amazon Prime Video adaptation, and he takes Ryan back to his roots as a CIA analyst and intellectual with a strong moral code. Krasinski’s Ryan is involved in a terrorist plot in the Middle East Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 1 while romanticizing the character’s supposed future wife, Dr. Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish). In Jack Ryan season 2, it exposes corruption within the US government involving a South American nation. Ryan is a fugitive on the run as he tries to prove a Russian nukes plot in the next Jack Ryan season 3.

Krasinski’s Jack Ryan draws inspiration from Harrison Ford’s blockbuster films of the 1990s. John’s version of the character shows the same depth by blending intelligence, moral righteousness, and the ability to back up his beliefs with the necessary actions that he does. Ryan from Ford. Krasinski modernizes Jack Ryan in a way the Ben Affleck and Chris Pine reboots simply missed, grounding the patriotic hero with all-man credibility to match his ferocious intelligence and will to do whatever he can. to do what is right.

1. Harrison Ford

Replacing Alec Baldwin as Jack Ryan, Harrison Ford redefined Tom Clancy’s CIA analyst and brought him to big-screen success in 1992’s. patriot games and 1994 Clear and present danger. Ford, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, made Jack Ryan his new franchise after finishing the IndianaJones trilogy. Indeed, Ford is the only actor to play Jack Ryan twice in a movie, and he’s still the go-to version many longtime Clancy fans think of when they view Jack Ryan.

Ford captures the core qualities of Tom Clancy’s character as a CIA analyst, historian and educator at the US Naval Academy who is also a loving family man. Ford’s Jack Ryan ostensibly practiced moral absolutism over good and evil, and he is at his most resolute in Clear and present danger when he memorably scolds the President of the United States. Ford’s version of Ryan also moves closer to Clancy’s novel as he rises through the ranks to become Acting Deputy Director of the CIA. Simply put, the fearless heroism of Harrison Ford epitomized and set the standard for Jack Ryan that all the other actors who play Tom Clancy’s creation have to live up to it.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 will premiere on December 21, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.