Minor Ant-Man actor joins the cast





New Marvel Studios Blade the reboot seems to have added another member to its cast, someone who has already shown up in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The next Blade The film, starring Mahershala Ali, recently underwent big changes, such as the deletion of the original script, the change of director and the postponement of the project for a year. But the important thing is that it always happens. However, there haven’t been many updates on the situation since all those big setbacks happened. Now, an emerging rumor has revealed a new cast member, one who has had ties to the MCU before. Blade gets a good old Ant-Man Industry insider Daniel Richtman has revealed that a new actor has joined Bladesomeone who’s been in the MCU before. The actor in question is Joshua Mikel. Many probably know him from his time The Walking Dead like the savior Jared. wonder He also played an unnamed jerk next to Walton Goggin’s Sonny Burch in Ant-Man and the Wasp. wonder Naturally, he ended up getting his ass kicked by Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, who we will never see again for now. wonder Who could be the actor of Ant-Man? So who is he and what will his role be? Well, seeing how Mikel used to be in The ant Man, it’s possible he’ll play the same MCU role. Maybe Walton Goggins’ Sonny Burch is somehow part of Bladewho could, in turn, call his henchmen to come forward. But, ultimately, it’s much more likely to be an entirely different character this time around. His role in The ant Man was small, to say the least, so no one would worry about him getting a better share. Mikel could easily take on another minor character like he had before, only this time just someone different. An example might be a quick scene near the start of the movie where the actor is revealed to be a vampire jerk, who would then be quickly killed by Blade, a perfect way to establish the new MCU’s new badass. There’s been no official confirmation of this casting, so it’s important to take it with a grain of salt, especially given all the changes being made to the project behind the scenes. Blade in theaters September 6, 2024.

