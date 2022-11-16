Sunil Shendes co-stars a pen tribute to the late actor





Sunil Shendes co-stars in tribute to actor Earlier yesterday, Sunil Shende reportedly died in Mumbai at the age of 75. However, the reason for his death has not yet been revealed. The late actor is known for his acting skills in TV shows such as Circus and Shanti, and the movie Sarfarosh (1999). Some of his co-stars share fond memories with the late veteran. Actor Amit Behl shared screen space with Shende in Shanti. He says: “I started my career with him. He was a senior Marathi theater actor. We became close when we moved to the same neighborhood. We often crossed paths. He was known for his baritone voice “His work in the Marathi projects was unparalleled. We lost touch but just a few months ago he texted and asked to meet. But we couldn’t catch up. Actor Rajesh Tailang played Shendes’ son on the show Shanti. “He was a senior theater actor and we were all young. His very presence was so insightful. Since most of my scenes were with him, we had several rehearsals. He was a gentle, friendly man, but he had such a kadak role. There were a lot of scenes where he had to slap me, but he was always hesitant. Hum log bahut gappe maarte the. We didn’t keep in touch. Ab woh afsos reh gaya; mil lena chahiye that .” he added. Actor Renuka Shahane and Shende worked together in Circus and the former was unaware of her death until we contacted her. “We worked together almost 30 years ago and anubhav bahut achha tha. He worked with the utmost simplicity. He was a gentleman, often silent. We spent so much time on the sets of Circus. We weren’t not in touch, because we never worked together after that show. I knew it wasn’t going well,” she said.

