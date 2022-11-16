Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Obtains Bail in 200 Crore Money Laundering Case | Latest Delhi News

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was released on bail on Tuesday on a personal bond of 2 lakh by a Delhi court in the 200 crore money laundering case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrashekar.

On Nov. 11, Special Judge Shailendra Malik said the order was not ready and extended the interim protection granted to Fernandez, a Sri Lankan national, until Tuesday.

The court reserved its order on Thursday after hearing the arguments of the actor’s lawyers as well as the Enforcement Department (ED).

During oral argument, the court questioned the central agency for deciding not to arrest Fernandez while investigating the case. Why didn’t you (ED) arrest Jacqueline during the investigation despite the issuance of a LOC? Other defendants are in prison Why do you put different criteria? said the special judge.

You cannot have a policy of choice. There must be reasons not to arrest (an accused), the court noted.

Responding to the courts poser, Barrister Shailesh N Pathak, appearing for the agency, said that a Watch Circular (LoC) was already opened against the actor and therefore the Investigating Officer (IO) did not did not exercise his power of arrest.

Fernandez, who has been repeatedly summoned by the ED as part of the investigation, was first named as a defendant in the supplemental indictment.

The DE’s earlier indictment and an additional indictment did not list her as an accused.

The documents, however, had mentioned details of statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.