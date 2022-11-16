Nude makeup looks from our favorite Bollywood divas





If there’s one makeup trend that caught our attention, it’s nude makeup. Guilty of being too subtle and making a quiet statement, simple nude makeup meets our memory of minimalist glam. But if you were to ask, clean girl makeup is a clean, polished aesthetic with almost no makeup. Nude glossy lips, fuss-free eyes, and understated highlights will take a total of five minutes of your time! Simple nude makeup is becoming a celebrity staple, and there’s nothing we didn’t love about it. From Alia Bhatts bridal nude makeup to Sara Ali Khans runway looks for Falguni and Shane Peacock, clean makeup is light, fresh and perfect for every season. Here are some celebs giving us some serious clean girl makeup goals, so take a cue: 1. Alia Bhatt The brown-eyed beauty stunned us in more ways than one. Her acting skills, directness and simple style are enviable. But what we love the most about her choices is her simplicity which is reflected in her nude makeup. Seen on her latest promotional tour for Brahmastra, Alias’ pregnancy glow does the job of a highlighter. For the rest, the actor follows a simple soft glam look with naturally tinted lips. Don’t make silly makeup mistakes when you pull off her glamorous and sleek glow. 2. Sarah Ali Khan Princess Pataudi looked radiant as she walked the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Simple, no-fuss nude makeup for a showstopper validates our belief that this clean girl makeup trend is here to stay and kill. While glamorous in a black-embellished lehenga, Sara’s perfectly chiseled cheekbones had just a shade of highlighter, soft shimmery eyeshadow and nude lipstick to complete a clean, celebrity-worthy makeup look. 3. Kiara Advani Kiara has an enviable glow that works with any makeup trends this diva chooses to wear. And this time around, Kiaras’ choice of nude makeup eyes with striking black eyeliner was a look to behold. A clean girly makeup aesthetic that has made the internet swoon, hydrated cheeks that boost Kiaras’ glow, defined brows and voluminous lashes teach just how effortless beauty can look. 4. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi is known for her shimmering glamor and brilliant makeup choices. But sometimes the diva dons nude makeup and kills them. Seen in a gorgeous white floral chiffon saree, Janhvis’ simple nude makeup is giving us major #DesiPrincess vibes. We adore her light drape, blush lids, and half-up, half-down hair, as she captivates us with her big, bold eyes and charismatic, clean-girl smile. Follow these eye makeup trends for more festive inspiration. 5. Tamannaah Recreate Tamannaah’s nude makeup eyes and matching lips in five minutes. Trust us, it’s as simple as that. Looking like a breath of fresh air, Tamannaah stuns in a vibrant quirky graffiti dress with contrasting heels and a messy braid. Her slightly kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips and subtly tinted cheekbones are a look to steal this festive season. The actors’ clean girl makeup gives her bold clothing choices an edge as she conquers one trend after another. 6. Shanaya Kapoor She’s yet to make her mark in the industry, but Shanaya knows exactly how to become Gen Z’s favorite influencer. Believing in less is more, Shanaya is often seen sporting easy, no-mess looks that complement her delicate features perfectly. To replicate Shanayas simple nude makeup, mix a moisturizing BB cream with a primer for a luminous glow. A rosy cheek tint with glossy lips will complement your less is more mantra for the holiday season. When our favorite beauty influencers and celebrities perfect a trend, we take cues and follow suit. Whether it’s styling monochromatic ensembles like eye-popping airport looks or nude makeup looks, learn how to look your best for the upcoming holiday season. Photo: Instagram/Featured Celebrities

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeezest.com/style-beauty/decoded-nude-makeup-looks-of-our-favourite-bollywood-divas-2575 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos