Zoo News: What AZA accreditation means | News, Sports, Jobs





Prior to my arrival in Minot, the Roosevelt Park Zoo went through the accreditation process with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). It wasn’t the first time the zoo went through the process, nor do I expect it to be the last. Since AZA accreditation is not renewed, each zoo must go through the process every 5 years as if it were their first application. The accreditation process can be tedious. It starts with a lengthy request covering all the things you expect to do with the animals and how they’re cared for, but it also dives much deeper into physical facilities and finances. It examines the leading organization as well as the supporting organizations. He closely reviews safety and security as well as all zoo procedures and protocols. Each of these sections of the application is based on a set of standards that must be followed, not only during the process, but throughout the accreditation term. These standards continue to evolve as additional standards are added or existing standards are modified by the Accreditation Commission. The commission is made up of zoo professionals who are elected for one term on the commission. Elections are held annually, with professional members voting to fill vacancies. The mandates of the commissioners are staggered, to allow consistency in the examination of the installations. After the application process, the commission assembles an inspection team to visit the facility to verify that the information in the application was accurate. The team is made up of other zoo professionals who become the eyes and ears of the commissioners. The inspections cover the entire establishment, but also interviews with staff at all levels. They interview the leaders of its governing body and supporting organization. Good inspectors will visit locals to see how the community perceives the zoo. After the inspection, the team sits down with the director to go over the issues identified during the inspection as they complete their report for the AZA Commission. With the information provided at this final meeting, the manager begins to correct the issues identified as unsatisfactory. Prior to the next scheduled conference, the director will submit a report to the committee on what has been addressed from the report since the inspection. At the conference, the director, and sometimes other staff members, attend a hearing in front of the full board to answer questions or explain differences. After the hearing, representatives are taken to a waiting room to hear the outcome of the hearing and whether or not they have been approved for accreditation. Why do we go through this process? AZA accreditation is a kind of seal of approval that we operate as a modern zoo and excel in our field. It’s also important because the Minot community needs a zoo they can be proud of. This allows us to work directly with other accredited zoos for animals and other resources. We still have a few years to go before our next accreditation, but it’s one of our concerns every day we walk through those doors. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

