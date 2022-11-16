Home entertainment continues to stay at home even as we emerge from the pandemic – WATE 6 On Your Side

The box office has yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels

According to a News Nation article from earlier this year, “In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theater and home market.” This is a sharp increase from pre-pandemic, when theatrical and digital entertainment markets were roughly equal. Aside from the occasional breakthrough release, like last week’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which had an impressive $181 million domestic opening, movie theater attendance has yet to rebound to what it was. was before the pandemic. This means that the majority of individuals depend on their home entertainment system for their theater experience.

In this article: 65 inch LG C1 Class OLED Smart TV, VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Soundbar and Fire 4K Max TV Stick.

Why don’t people go back to the theatre?

Lack of must-see movies

Several factors all contribute to theater attendance remaining low. The first is the lack of movie theater content. With television series deepening character growth and complex storylines and special effects becoming more accessible to low-budget productions, blockbusters and over-the-top adventure films, such as the Marvel movies and “Top Gun: Maverick are the only kind of cinematic experiences big enough to get people off the couch and into the theater.

There is little waiting time for streaming

Decades ago, movies sat in theaters for months and it could be years before you could see it any other way. Today, however, many films leave theaters within weeks of their release. Some, like the latest installment in the Halloween franchise, are available to stream on opening night. There’s no longer any rush associated with going to the theater, so people are content to wait a few weeks to watch at home.

It’s more convenient (and affordable) to watch at home

When you stream a movie at home, you can watch it whenever you want. You can also chill your drink and take as many toilet breaks as you need without missing a single scene. And even if you buy the movie the day it comes out, it’s still cheaper than buying two movie tickets at regular price.

People can have a superior entertainment experience at home

Although it started long before the pandemic, the trend of purchasing home entertainment components has grown over the past few years. Instead of spending money on live, in-person events, people have been investing in home entertainment gear. This means they can have a quality big screen experience with a ultra hd tv and immersive audio with a surround sound system. Even today’s video games and gaming systems have a cinematic element.

What you need for the best home entertainment experience possible

65 inch LG C1 Class OLED Smart TV

The foundation of any home entertainment system is a quality television. This 65-inch OLED TV delivers a brilliant picture with rich colors and brilliant contrast. The Game Optimizer makes this TV excellent for everything from streaming movies and live sports to gaming.

Sold by Amazon

VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Soundbar

This popular home surround sound system delivers an immersive 3D audio experience with cinematic sound. The 5.1-channel system features nine speakers to deliver pristine clarity.

Sold by Amazon

AppleTV 4K

If you’re an Apple fan, then the Apple TV 4K is the streaming device you’ll want to get. It seamlessly integrates with your other gear and gives you access to all your favorite services from Apple TV+ to Netflix via the new Siri Remote.

Sold by Amazon

Roku Express 4K+

Roku is an extremely popular way to access premium content. It features simple setup and dual-band wireless connectivity for maximum connectivity and speeds. The voice remote lets you find content just by asking for it.

Sold by Amazon, Home deposit, Kohls and Staples

Fire 4K Max TV Stick

This Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick. It is faster and smoother than previous generations. This model is Wi-Fi 6 enabled and comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Sold by Amazon, Home deposit, Kohls and Staples

Nintendo Switch OLED

If you want to use your home entertainment setup for gaming, the Nintendo Switch is a great option, as you can play in console mode to take full advantage of your HDTV and surround sound system.

Sold by Amazon

Xbox series S

The Xbox Series S is an all-digital gaming system. It lets you play digital games from four generations of Xbox. The S-Series offers advanced features, such as near-instant load times, fast resume and more.

Sold by Amazon

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console (used)

While the Playstation 5 console may become easier to locate and buy in the near future, if you want to be able to play all those PlayStation games right now, your best option is to buy the previous PlayStation model.

Sold by Amazon

Do you want to buy the best products at the best prices? Check Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Register here to receive the weekly BestReviews newsletter for helpful tips on new products and great deals.

Allen Foster written for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their buying decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.