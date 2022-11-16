From Devas to Bollywood, how the definition of hero has changed

A hero is a man or a woman who refuses to live completely passively. The word “hero” is all too often applied these days without much thought. If we observe the peripheries of life and the world around us, there would be nothing more misused than the very word “hero” or its adjective “heroism”. And this led to the manifestation of a strange form of heroism in society.

Word “Heropanti » and the sentence “Too many mat ban heroes” have become some of the most used expressions. What is even more saddening is that these acts, classified within the limits of heroism, have nothing to do with the very essence of the word.

Thus, the questions that arise are: who is a real hero? What are the qualities that a particular being must have to stand on top of humanity?

Bharatiya Culture

195 countries, and how blessed I am to be born in a country where diversity surrounds me. And I can say that with command and pride. This is the land where saints, gurus and even Avatars embodied by gods walked and played.

It fills my heart with inexpressible joy that the number of heroes in my homeland, Bharat, is incalculable. Throughout Satyug, Tretayug, Dwaparyug and even Kaliyug, for that matter, Bharat has always been blessed with one Yugpurush after another.

Purushottam Ram is the best example of what a hero should be and what he should be. He was the best (uttam) among men. This is why he is called Purushottam, which translates to “Purusho mein uttam” (the ideal or noble man).

The Changing Meaning of Heroes

However, the definition of true heroes seems to be changing over time, and that’s worrying. It was around the 12e century when invaders from all over the world started eyeing the prosperous and glorious land of Bharat. They plundered our temples, stole our wealth and distorted our cultural heritage.

There began the problem. And what made it worse is that we are still suffering from the worst hangover they left in our consciousness. Some political parties, in an effort to appease certain sects and communities, cross all lines glorifying these dacoits.

Unable to tell the difference between cinema and real life

After independence, the film industry began to grow by leaps and bounds. The movie star craze has started to set the standards in our society. Some directors and actors have started peddling their horrible programs through the most powerful medium called cinema. And it ended up creating a lot of chaos in society. These movie actors began to define and become heroes in society.

We live in the 21st century, where the voice medium became predominant everywhere. As people, we’re in total confusion when it comes to choosing and eliminating a hero, and sadly, we know it. We are informed citizens and have at our disposal a plethora of knowledge unparalleled by historical standards. It is we who can choose to uplift the worthy.

We are the ones who have to choose the hero. In a way, it’s an opportunity to become mini-heroes ourselves. Let’s choose the best and bring back the glory of Bharatvarsh hero archetype.

