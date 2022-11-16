Rajkummar Rao addressed the failure of Bollywood movies, we need to do better ourselves

Over the past few months, not a single Bollywood film has tasted success. Almost all movies are either underperforming, average or failing at the box office. Rajkummar Rao is currently praising his latest Netflix release Monica, O My Darling. He, who was last seen in HIT: The First Case, which also did not perform well in theaters, spoke about Bollywood’s failure at the box office.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Rajkummar Rao asked if Bollywood was at fault. He said: “I had this conversation with a lot of my friends. We keep saying that Hindi cinema is not doing well, but we didn’t make as many good films last year. So no need to wonder kyu nahi chal rahi hai (why it doesn’t work). I think we have to push the boundaries and do better ourselves.

Later, when asked about being a mainstream actor, the uncertainty at the box office worries him. He replied, “Not at all. Also, I think times have changed. My only concern is that the producer makes money. If there is no loss, they will make another film with me. Also, I think we’re working around that so that the movies are under a certain budget. We get the economy right so everyone is happy.

Raos Monica’s latest release, O My Darling premieres on Netflix from November 11, 2022. The neo-noir comedy thriller also stars Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher and Akansha Ranjan, alongside Rajkummar Rao.

On the work side, he has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. It also has Guns and Gulabs which will be released soon on Netflix. The actor has also confirmed the sequel to his horror comedy-drama Stree. He will soon collaborate with Shraddha Kapoor for the horror cinematic universe of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films.

