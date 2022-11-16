Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao addressed the failure of Bollywood movies, we need to do better ourselves
Over the past few months, not a single Bollywood film has tasted success. Almost all movies are either underperforming, average or failing at the box office. Rajkummar Rao is currently praising his latest Netflix release Monica, O My Darling. He, who was last seen in HIT: The First Case, which also did not perform well in theaters, spoke about Bollywood’s failure at the box office.
In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Rajkummar Rao asked if Bollywood was at fault. He said: “I had this conversation with a lot of my friends. We keep saying that Hindi cinema is not doing well, but we didn’t make as many good films last year. So no need to wonder kyu nahi chal rahi hai (why it doesn’t work). I think we have to push the boundaries and do better ourselves.
Later, when asked about being a mainstream actor, the uncertainty at the box office worries him. He replied, “Not at all. Also, I think times have changed. My only concern is that the producer makes money. If there is no loss, they will make another film with me. Also, I think we’re working around that so that the movies are under a certain budget. We get the economy right so everyone is happy.
Raos Monica’s latest release, O My Darling premieres on Netflix from November 11, 2022. The neo-noir comedy thriller also stars Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher and Akansha Ranjan, alongside Rajkummar Rao.
On the work side, he has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. It also has Guns and Gulabs which will be released soon on Netflix. The actor has also confirmed the sequel to his horror comedy-drama Stree. He will soon collaborate with Shraddha Kapoor for the horror cinematic universe of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films.
Read also : Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Originally Played Lead Role In Gangs Of Wasseypur
|
Sources
2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/bollywood/rajkummar-rao-addressed-bollywood-movies-failure-need-to-do-better-ourselves/152788/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rajkummar Rao addressed the failure of Bollywood movies, we need to do better ourselves
- Glossier Black Friday Sale 2022: Best Glossier Black Friday Deals
- Can China escape the innovation trap?
- From Devas to Bollywood, how the definition of hero has changed
- 509 Cricket Chirp Ln, Elgin, SC 29045 – MLS 552805
- Menswear: 5 Printed Shirts Men Can Vouche For This Wedding Season | fashion trends
- Colorado wins over $8 million in multistate Google settlement
- PM Modi plants mangroves in the mangrove forest of Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park in Bali
- The former NATO ambassador has revealed the “worst thing” that NATO can do right now.
- Judge blocks US from deporting migrants under Title 42 policy
- ‘I bought Toshakhana gifts from Imran Khan,’ admits Dubai-based businessman
- Whitmore is part of the Top 50 Wooden Award Watch List