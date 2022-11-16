Be dapper on D-Day with outfits inspired by Bollywood brides





Ranbir KapoorsLuxuriousSherwani: The most recent and highly anticipated wedding in B-town was that of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat. The actor recently tied the knot wearing a monotonous, textured cream sherwani ensemble. It was paired with a white safaa which included a lavish Kundankalangi (brooch), a beautiful and elegant embroidered dupatta with a beaded border and mala. Did you like this simple but classy look? Even you can have one. You can shop a similar monochrome set in a pastel pistachiosherwani set or a pearl lilac sherwani set with matching accessories for such a charming look! Vicky Kaushals Silhouette Outfit: Each look from her wedding function had a unique outfit. However, no one could take their eyes off the main ceremonial attire. Her alluring sherwani figure in head-to-toe cream with rani haar green made her look regal on her big day. For that similar look, we recommend opting for a pearl or wheat white banarsi silk sherwani with organza safa. You can pair any dark colored malaa/haar with this outfit for a royal touch. Isn’t this look elegant? Varun Dhawans Traditional Ensemble:While many celebrities opted for simple self-textured sherwanis in pastel, earthy colors, VarunDhawan was quite the opposite. Her ensemble consisted of a heavily embroidered white sherwani and dupatta. Are you someone who doesn’t want too many things in their outfit like no pagdi and no jewelry? This look is just for you then. A heavy threadworkerwani says it all! Such fancy work sherwani for men are readily available and can be worn in any color to make a similar style statement Ranveer Singh Vibrant Outfit: The handsome guy who is all known for his fashion sense rocked a groundbreaking look at his wedding. We’ve all seen brides mostly dressed in red, but have you ever seen a groom in bright red? Ranveer Singh’s unconventional look has set the whole B city on fire. If you are not a fan of shades of white and cream, you can surely take inspiration from this celebrity and style your ethnic clothes in a similar form. Rustic red, maroon or dark red sherwani will also work! Angad Bedis Touch Of Pink: AngadBedis’ groom look wasn’t the talk of many, but his sherwani is worth watching. He had a pristine white sherwani with a hint of pink hues throughout. The pagdi, shawl and square pocket were perfectly matched in a color similar to her bride’s outfit. To wear this look, just buy a sophisticated pure white Sherwani for themarried and take the rest of the accessories in a color similar to your bride’s dress. It will surely add a whimsical charm to you guys as a couple! Desi sophisticated Rajkumar Rao: No style can beat a nice sherwani with a Nehru jacket. It’s the safest bet! Rajkumar Rao was all dressed the same. Her cream jacket, dupatta and sherwani with red pagdi and beaded mala were breathtaking. He quite impressed everyone with his royal aura. This minimalist look is simple to style. Buy a light colored sherwani like dusty pink, light beige or light gray and pair it with any brightly colored pagdi. How about trying a cloudy gray lucknowisherwani ensemble and a jacket with navy blue pagdi? Can you imagine it already?

