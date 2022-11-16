Taylor Swift Tickets Listed For Thousands After Millions Flood Ticketmaster







New York

CNN Business

—

Taylor Swift fans saw red Tuesday when Ticketmaster was overwhelmed with demand as presales for the singers’ new tour went live. The delays made many fans believe they would never, ever get tickets (like always). But tickets for pop stars The Eras Tour were available on the resale market Wednesday, some priced in the tens of thousands of dollars. Tickets for the Swifts show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26 are up to $21,600 each on ticket resale site StubHub. This award will provide fans with a place on the floor in front of the stage. As for entering the stadium, it will cost at least $350 on Stubhub. These sky-high prices aren’t just for MetLife shows, just outside of New York City. Other dates on the Swifts 52 show tour are also commanding huge sums. Floor seats for the opening night of the March 17 tours in Glendale, Arizona cost up to $17,010, while floor tickets for the Swifts show in Atlanta on April 28 cost up to $35,438. $. To put those numbers into context, tickets for last season’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles averaged $10,427, with the cheapest seats costing around $7,000. $. A representative for StubHub told CNN Business on Wednesday that the resale site had many Swift tickets selling for around $150 with averages around $600. However, they noted that it is only the pre-sale period at the moment, so demand is at its highest and these prices will stabilize. The company also stressed that listing prices are not an indication of demand or what the market can sustain. As for Ticketmaster, the company released a statement via Twitter on Tuesday saying there has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy Swifts tour tickets. The company told customers still waiting in the virtual queue that it was moving and needed to hang in there. Although demand and prices for the Swifts tour, which ends August 9 in Los Angeles, are astronomical, it shows just how popular she is. Swift has had countless hits over the course of her career, built up a loyal following of fans better known as the Swifties, and recently became the first artist to simultaneously claim the top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 after the release. from his latest album, Midnights, which was released last month. CNN Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/16/media/taylor-swift-tickets-resale-market/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

