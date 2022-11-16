‘The Santa Clauses’ review: Tim Allen loads the sleigh again for Disney+ series









Santas doesn’t bother trying to reinvent the sleigh, but he does splash a fresh coat of paint on it, in a generally nice and slightly clever way. After three movies over a 12-year span from 1994, Tim Allen is back in a Disney+ series that, at six half-hour episodes, brings a bit more joy to holiday streaming. After stumbling into labor, Allens Santa, ne Scott Calvin, has settled there, presiding over his Elvish empire with Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) and their children (Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen-Dick, the latter being the real Allens – daughter of life). Not that the North Pole isn’t nice, but the young Calvins grew up sheltered from the rest of the world, and in the case of the older ones, more than a little curious about it. Accustomed to things going off without a hitch, Santa Claus experiences some baffling hiccups in his latest round of deliveries, confessing to his comically loyal elf sidekick, Noel (Devin Bright), my magic may have failed me. After briefly trying to hide his gift-giving dysfunction, Santa begins to consider retirement, but of course that means finding a potential replacement. Since his story intersects with that of toy tech developer Simon Choksi (Kal Penn), a single dad with trouble at work, it doesn’t require a PhD. in English lit to see where it might be heading. Still, producer/showrunner Jack Burditt (a Modern Family and 30 Rock veteran) packs his suitcases with surprises, and The Santa Clauses does a shrewd job of snagging his episodes, even the ones that drag a bit, to lure audiences along. from one to the other. There’s also a general playfulness to the proceedings, not only in terms of building on material and characters from previous films (the last one was released in 2006), but also contemporaneizing the message, which includes children from increasingly jaded amidst the blind consumerism of this – the age of click-shopping. Plus, some of the jokes, from a Bigfoot-inspired visual gag to one playing on the 1987 film The Untouchables, are clearly not afraid to sail over the heads of the younger demos. To say the show works requires a few qualifiers nonetheless, with too much reliance on the humor of ageless elves (played by children) and too much time devoted to the Calvin offspring, in a Disney Channel-like way that can’t be said. keep from feeling like reheated leftovers. Still, The Santa Clause is one of those concepts that’s almost perfectly suited for this type of made-for-streaming revival, with the fairness of previous films, but not much need at this point to turn this theatrical trio into a quartet. Allen, in particular, was at the height of his sitcom stardom in Home Improvement when the first film premiered, followed a year later by Toy Story. Its association with Disney, in other words, goes back over 30 years and has been mutually beneficial and more. The Santas extend that relationship, in a festive ensemble that’s bright, colorful and stripped of loftier pretensions, just the kind of easy lift that should deliver a few good nights. Santas will premiere November 16 on Disney+.

