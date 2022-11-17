EXCLUSIVE: FED UP with Bollywood films collapsing left, right and centre, Manoj Desai slashes ticket prices at Gaiety-Galaxy and Maratha Mandir to Rs. 130 and Rs. 150 : Bollywood News





Amitabh Bachchan staruunchaifinally offered some respite to the industry. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the slice-of-life family entertainer is doing well at the box office. However, many exhibitors are still suffering because several films beforeuunchaidid not work. diwali posts likeRam SetuandThank Godand Independence Day versions likeLal Singh ChadhaandRaksha Bandhanwere supposed to collect moolah but had very poor collections. Even other biggies like Vikram Vedha, Heropanti 2, etc. have failed. And it affected the exhibition industry mainly. EXCLUSIVE: FED UP with Bollywood films collapsing left, right and centre, Manoj Desai slashes ticket prices at Gaiety-Galaxy and Maratha Mandir to Rs. 130 and Rs. 150 The management of Gaiety-Galaxy aka G7, Mumbai’s iconic single-screen venue, along with Maratha Mandir, have therefore decided to make some tough decisions. Just three weeks ago, Executive Director Manoj Desai raised prices from Rs. 130 and Rs. 160 to Rs. 140 and Rs. 170 at both G7 and Maratha Mandir cinemas. He has now decided to reduce ticket prices in a few days. Manoj Desai told exclusivelybollywood hungamaFrom Monday, November 21, well reduce the prices of Gaiety and Maratha Mandir from Rs. 140 and Rs. 170 to Rs. 130 and Rs. 150. In the rest of the cinemas of G7 Galaxy, Gemini, Gossip, Gem and Glamor the reduced rates will come into effect from Friday 18 November. When asked why ticket prices were not reduced at Gaiety and Maratha Mandir from November 18, he replied: Since we sold weekend tickets forDrishyam 2at Gaiety and Maratha Mandir, we have decided to keep the Rs. 140 and Rs. 170 price points until Sunday, November 20. Well, reduce rates here from Monday. Manoj Desai admitted that he raised the prices during the Diwali period as we were under pressure to increase the rates. Explaining why he makes tickets cheaper, he says, I hate to say this, but the fact is our Bollywood movies don’t work. In the end, it’s the dubbed films from the South that do the best business, whetherRRRWherePushpaWhereKGFor the recently released,kantara. It’s sad.Once upon a time that jabPrakash Mehra, Yash Chopraek se ek badh karfilmI’m goingthe. Manmohan Desai, who is my uncle, also made well-made commercial artists. They knew the pulse of the audience.Aaj kal koi aisi filmi mein bana hi nahin raha hai. Not a single movie works. We suffer because of it. So we decided to lower the prices. Manoj Desai played 2 shows ofuunchaiat the Galaxy the first two days and due to growing demand, it has increased it to 3 shows starting on Sunday. However, he said collections have dropped on weekdays. But there is hope, says Manoj Desai. Well, see a difference and hopefully an increase in footfall from Friday as we reduce prices. Also Read: 27 Years EXCLUSIVE Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – Jatin Pandit Breaks Silence on Not Winning Filmfare Best Music Award: Iss baat ka toh mujhe aaj tak dukh hai. DDLJ’s music deserved to win BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

