Karan Johar reacts to being called Bollywood’s Sima Taparia ‘says I take responsibility





Filmmaker Karan Johar takes credit for being Bollywoods matchmaker, and he himself has often agreed to play the role of Cupid in the lives of several actors in the film industry. Kabhi Khushi director Kabhie Gham, in his recent interview, explained why matchmaking in the industry seemed like a program to him. He also remembers introducing filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapoor to Vidya Balan. He also shared that his father Yash Johar once played Cupid in Waheeda Rehman’s wedding to Kamaljeet. During a conversation for Tweak India, Twinkle Khanna told Karan Johar, You are the film industry’s Aunt Sima. You keep doing this pairing and your dad did the same thing. When I was talking to Waheeda Rahman, she mentioned that your father arranged his marriage, it’s a genetic predisposition to bring people together. For the uninitiated, Waheeda Rehman married Kamaljeet in 1974. The two met on the set of their film, Shagoon (1964) and fell in love. She has two children – Sohail Rekhi and Kashvi Rekhi, both writers. In agreement with Twinkle, Karan recalled how he introduced filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur to Vidya Balan, who is now married. I take responsibility as I should. It just makes me very happy to do it. It’s like one of the diaries of my life. Vidya (Balan) called me the other day. It was her 12th birthday and I had introduced her to Siddharth Roy Kapoor. I was so touched by this call, more than any return for a film, he added. KJo declined to share more details when Twinkle urged him to talk about his recent matches. I don’t think they would like me to make this information public. Contrary to public opinion, there are many things I keep secret, Karan ended the subject. It is ironic that Karan, who acts as a matchmaker for several stars in the industry, has been single for many years. The 50-year-old filmmaker also said he doesn’t want to be accountable to anyone in his life again, other than his mother, Hiroo Johar and his twins Yash and Roohi. On the work side, Karan Johar very recently finished the seventh season of Koffee with Karan on September 29. He is also working on his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be released next year. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. He returned to directing in his own right after 6 years, his last being the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In between, he directed short segments in the anthology films Lust Stories and Ghost Stories. Read all the latest movie news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/karan-johar-reacts-to-being-called-sima-aunty-recalls-how-he-introduced-siddharth-roy-kapur-to-vidya-balan-6400249.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos