One of Bollywood’s most popular actresses who is in the midst of a scandal





picture quote, Getty Images November 16, 2022 An Indian court has granted bail to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a money and gift fraud case. The 37-year-old actress has been investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government’s financial crime agency. She accused the actress of doing illegal financial transactions and so they want her jailed. Prashant Patil, the lawyer representing Fernandez denied the allegations made against the actress and insisted that there were no legal proceedings against her. Was it Jacqueline Fernandez? This case captured the Indian media, as this actress is one of the most popular actors in the country. Jacqueline Fernandez, who is an advertiser from Sri Lanka, who once won the award for the most beautiful woman in the country, appeared in her first Bollywood film in 2009, and since then she has become a major breakthrough actress. picture quote, Getty Images Legend, Jacqueline Fernandez Film critics criticize her acting skills, but Fernandez has acted in films with the biggest stars of Bollywood, such as Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, and appeared in blockbuster films. She has participated in programs in Indian theaters with the biggest stars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The media calls her by nicknames such as the most attractive woman, the most beautiful girl in Asia and one of the most famous people in India. But since last year there have been discussions which have had a negative impact on a man who allegedly fraudulently took money from people from whom she received expensive gifts. It is also alleged that she was involved in money laundering and tax evasion. ED officials in charge of financial crime investigations have called her several times for questioning, they have filed charges against her in court and for some time they have been asking for permission to arrest her . However, on Tuesday the court ruled in favor of the actress, agreeing to stay out on bail. What’s the case against Fernandez? picture quote, Alamy The whole case is based on the relationship between this actress and Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a 32-year-old man accused of having robbed many people, whom the police and the Indian media have described as a fraudster. According to court documents, Chandrashekhar, who has been in jail since 2018 in other cases, was named in a new complaint filed in August last year when he was accused of robbing a business family in 2020. 2 billion rupees ($24.6 million; $20.9 million). ) His lawyer, Ashok K Singh has denied all the allegations, saying he had nothing to do with the fraudulent charges. During investigations, officers discovered that between February and August last year, Chandrasekhar had sent gifts to Jaqueline Fernandez worth around Rs 71.2 million. These gifts included handbags, jewelry, horses, cars for her siblings and parents, property and money. Fernandez did not deny receiving the gifts, but Mr. Patil, her attorney, said she herself was one of the victims of a conspiracy.

