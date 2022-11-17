Quentin Tarantino: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my best movie





Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to choose his best by Howard Stern during a visit to the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s latest feature film. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the evolving Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people would ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said of being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, these are all my kids.’ I really think ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is my best movie.” “Hollywood” grossed $374 million at the worldwide box office, an impressive final tally for an original drama. At the 2020 Oscars, the film earned 10 nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture, and it earned Pitt the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. That Tarantino considers “Hollywood” his best film is all the more notable given that he considers the era of modern cinema to be tied to the 1980s and 1950s to be “the worst in Hollywood history.” “Even though the 80s was the period when I probably saw more films in my life than ever – at least in terms of cinema releases – I feel that 80s cinema is, with the 50s, the worst era in Hollywood history,” Tarantino recently said in his “Video Archive Podcast” (via NME). “Only equaled now, only equaled by the current era!” Tarantino noted that “the [films] who do not conform” are “those who stand out” in the current era. The director has long spoken out against the current dominance of Marvel and DC superhero movies. Earlier this month, he told the Los Angeles Times that he would never direct a Marvel movie because all of their filmmakers are “hired.” “You have to be an employee to do these things,” Tarantino said of the Marvel movies. “I am not a mercenary. I am not looking for a job. If Tarantino considers ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ his best film, then ‘Grindhouse’ he considers his most misunderstood. The 2007 double feature included films directed by Tarantino (“Death Proof”) and Robert Rodriguez (“Planet Terror”), both preceded by fake trailers created by fellow filmmakers like Eli Roth, Rob Zombie and Edgar Wright . “Grindhouse” was a notorious bombshell in the United States with just $25 million in gross. “I think me and Robert just felt that people had a little more idea about the history of double feature films and exploitation films. No, they didn’t. At all,” said Tarantino Empire Review in 2020. “They had no idea what they were looking at. It meant nothing to them, okay, what we were doing. So it was a case of being a little too cool for school. Tarantino is currently making the rounds in the press in support of the new film essay collection, “Cinema Speculation.” The book is now available for purchase.

