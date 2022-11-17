Beauty Kodagu Rashmika Mandanna is known to be making a Hindi spy thriller titled Mission Majnu. The film has young Bollywood hero Sidharth Malhotra playing the male lead role.

According to the latest updates, the creators of Mission Majnu have opted for a direct OTT release on Netflix. The film will air on January 18, 2023. The filming of Mission Majnu has been completed and post-production work on the film is ongoing at the moment.

Mission Majnu presents the biggest covert operation of Indian secret intelligence agency RAW in Pakistan. Advertising filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi is directing, while top Bollywood producer Ronnie Screwvala is producing in association with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Items you may be interested in:


Ad: Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food