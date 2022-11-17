Cardinals nominate Hollywood Brown (foot) to return to practice; WR could be ready to play on ‘MNF’





The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been named to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window to be activated on the 53-man roster. After four weeks on the sidelines, Brown is making his return to the field, starting with his return to practice on Wednesday. And his official return to the roster could happen sooner rather than later, as coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday there was a chance Brown could be ready to play by Monday night’s Arizona showdown at Mexico vs. the 49ers in five days. Brown was hurt in the Cardinals’ Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, jumping up to try and shoot a late-game pitch but landing awkwardly when the pass was intercepted. Brown was later diagnosed with a non-surgical foot fracture and was placed on injured reserve. The initial expectation for recovery time from this type of injury was six weeks, but Brown will return to training after four weeks, the minimum time required for an IR stint. Prior to the injury, the offseason acquisition had been a bright spot on a struggling Cardinals offense, hauling in 43 catches, 485 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season at Arizona, and was poised to beat his own a season-high 1,008 receiving yards. from 2021. Fortunately, just when it was announced that Brown would be running out of time, Arizona got one of its other star receivers back when DeAndre Hopkins returned from a six-game suspension. Hopkins has been one of the Cardinals’ best receivers in recent seasons, and in just four games he continued to impress, catching 36 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. But even with the return of Hopkins, the Cardinals remain at the bottom of the league’s offensive rankings, ranking 22nd overall, 23rd in passing and 30th in scoring. The hope is that with Brown and Hopkins finally available at the same time, having the team’s two star receivers on the field will help Arizona turn the tide and find consistent offensive production. While we’ll have to wait and see when exactly Brown will be ready to return to the field, the Cardinals will be hoping his presence marks a significant uptick in offense that translates to an improved 4-6 record and third-place finish. standing in the NFC West. Arizona will face San Francisco on Monday night in Mexico City.

