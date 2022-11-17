News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood advises that the Los Angeles County Fire Department has issued a Fire weather monitoring for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event that is expected to bring critical fire weather conditions to much of Los Angeles County. While such conditions do not pose an immediate threat to West Hollywood, the City of West Hollywood and its community safety partners urge members of the community to be mindful of fire safety and wind conditions. The City of West Hollywood offers tips for making your home fire safe on the city’s website with detailed information on safety considerations and reminders to install smoke detectors and test them regularly. Prevention is the best way to protect your home against fires. The State of California produced a On your marks, go fire safety guide to help people prepare an action plan to respond to the threat of wildfires, as well as fires that may occur in local communities anywhere in the state at any time. Community members are encouraged to create a fire safety checklist using the following tips: Create a contingency plan that includes meeting places and communication plans, and practice regularly with roommates, household residents, and family members.

Keep fire extinguishers handy and make sure everyone in your household knows how to use them.

Make sure everyone in your household knows where the gas, electric, and water shut-off controls are and how to use them.

Plan several different escape routes.

Designate an emergency meeting location outside of hazardous areas.

Assemble a emergency supply kit as recommended by the American Red Cross.

Designate a friend or relative out of the area as your point of contact so that you can communicate with members of your household and/or family members who have moved.

Keep a list of emergency phone numbers posted near your phone and in your emergency supply kit.

Keep an extra emergency kit in your car in case you can’t get home because of a fire.

Have a portable radio or battery-operated scanner to keep you informed of disasters or fires in the event of a power outage, and keep fresh, unused batteries on hand. The city of West Hollywood is served by the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). As the holidays approach, LACoFD reminds community members to safely operate heaters, ensure there is a working carbon monoxide (CO) detector in your home, and take precautions when using holiday decorations, lights and candles. Stay up to date with information from LACoFD on https://fire.lacounty.gov and follow the updates on https://twitter.com/LACOFD. Los Angeles County has implemented a free mass notification called Alert County LA, which is used to contact residents and businesses via recorded phone messages, text messages, or email messages in an emergency. West Hollywood residents are encouraged to register at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts. For more information about community safety in the City of West Hollywood, please call (323) 848-6414 or visit www.weho.org/publicsafety. To contact Los Angeles County Fire Station #7, please call (310) 358-3430. To contact Los Angeles County Fire Station #8, please call (323) 654-5445. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

