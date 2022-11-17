Brahmstra: First part Shiva, the first in a trilogy, is a Bollywood response to the current superhero trend. The idea is said to be in the works since 2011 and started pre-production around 2018. This first film opens up the Astraverse in which the film is set and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (a real couple) in the lead roles.

brahmastra: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The essential: Long ago, in ancient India, a group of sages discovered mystical energies called astras, the most powerful of which is known as Brahmastra. In order to prevent Brahmastra from destroying the world, the sages created a secret society known as Brahmansh. In modern Mumbai, a scientist is stalked by three evil figures, forcing him to give up his astra. Meanwhile, an orphan DJ named Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) falls in love with a girl named (Isha) but starts having visions he can’t control during their date. He realizes that the evil figures are going to hunt an archaeologist and he and Isha head there to save him, to no avail. Instead, they arrive at the ashram and meet the guru who holds the keys to Brahmansh and trains the next generation of fighters. There, Shiva learns that his true parentage is tied to this world and becomes the new Brahmansh fighter.

What will this remind you of? : The film acts as an origin story for Shiva as he discovers his powers, which is reminiscent of just about any Marvel movie from the past two decades. The section located at the ashram with the new warriors also recalls x-men films, where the mutants have all learned to wield their powers.

Performance to watch: There are a few cameos from Bollywood royalty in this film, including Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the latter bringing his well-known gravitas and presence to the guru role.

Memorable dialogue: As Shiva and Isha try to figure out what happens next, there is an amusing exchange of dialogue between Shiva and a temple priest. Does this laptop have internet? he asks. The whole temple has wifi, you can WhatsApp God if you want, the priest replies.

Sex and skin: Nothing explicit actually, it takes almost the full 2 ​​hours and 47 minutes to get a kiss between Kapoor and Bhatt.

Our opinion : The concept of superheroes is not new to Bollywood, although it comes out at a time when it is the cash cow of entertainment. brahmastra leans into a spiritual and almost religious reading of superhero storytelling; everything from rendering the ancient sages to resemble modern depictions of Hindu gods to naming the main character after the Hindu deity Shiva seems to be drawn from a religious reading of what it would be like to have the figures of the scriptures walking among us.

In this spirit, the story is ambitious. There’s a clear connection between good and evil, and a predictable conclusion that builds on the idea that love is the key to unlocking all that is good. But there isn’t enough time spent with Shiva before he finds out his destiny, and with origin stories like this, we need to understand where that person was in life before they became reluctantly the hero we seek. In general, some of the movie feels too plot-driven instead of focusing on character development, resulting in a bloated mythology movie.

Kapoor and Bhatt have amazing chemistry together, helped by their real-life romance. The early flirting scenes are a highlight, and it’s a shame that Bhatt doesn’t have much to do later in the film except shout Shivas’ name in the forest (something Indian TikTok rants about). is hooked and mocked). The CGI and animations are also quite good and show that money was rightly invested in the production, and the superhero elements work quite well alongside some of the typical Bollywood beats.

The movie definitely has room for improvement, and hopefully we’ll see more character-driven storytelling in the next installment.

Our call: SPREAD IT. Although a little confusing in places, the grandeur of the execution is fun to watch.

Radhika Menon (@menonrad) is a television-obsessed writer based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared on Vulture, Teen Vogue, Paste Magazine, and more. At any moment, she can ruminate at length on Friday Night Lights, the University of Michigan, and the perfect slice of pizza. You can call him Rad.