The current era of cinema is “the worst in Hollywood history”





Quentin Tarantino has called the current era of cinema “the worst in Hollywood history”. In a recent episode of his and Roger Avarys The Video Archive Podcastthe pulp Fiction filmmaker aimed at films of today, but also those of the 1980s and 1950s. Even though the 80s was the time when I probably saw more movies in my life than ever, at least as far as cinema releases go, I think 80s cinema is, with the 50s , the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only now, matched only the present era! he said. However, Tarantino went on to say that the surge of mediocre material gave “the [films] who do not conform, those who stand out”. Earlier this month, the director slammed Marvel movies in particular and explained why he would never direct any. “You have to be an employee to do these things. I am not a mercenary. I’m not looking for a job,” he told the Los Angeles Times at the time. Tarantino has previously said he’s waging a movie war against the Marvel franchise in 2020. He said: As far as I know, the commercial product that belongs to the conglomerates, the projects that everybody knows about and has in their DNA, whether it’s Marvel Comics, Star Wars, Godzilla, and James Bond, those movies don’t have never had a better year than last year [2019]. This would have been the year their world domination would have been complete. But that was not the case. “A lot of original cinematic content came out and demanded to be seen, and demanded to be seen in theaters. It ended up being a really, really strong year. Tarantino added: “I’m really proud to be nominated along with the other movies that just got nominated. I think when you sum up the year, its cinema that doesn’t fall into that IP proof blockbuster status. Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, and Francis Ford Coppola have all criticized modern superhero movies to varying degrees in the past.

