Hawaii’s hippie nudist camp linked to Hollywood royalty





Where the road ends on the North Shore of Kauais, a group of hippies in the early 1970s lived in an off-grid Hawaii treehouse community, grew their hair long, smoked weed, and chose to be naked.

Taylor Camp, as it would become known, was named after Kauai resident Howard Taylor, the brother of actress Elizabeth Taylor. Howard owned the 7 acres of land at Haena, a scenic coastline of white sand beaches, turquoise waters and a tropical abundance of streams, caves and green cliffs. It was in 1969 that Howard welcomed homeless men, women and children to live on his beachfront property, with no rules or rent to pay.

We had no problems, Howard said in a 1970 Honolulu Star-Bulletin article. Most of them are just here while they decide to go back to the establishment world and what they want to do there.

The arrival of the hippies to Kauai in the 1960s was the islands’ introduction to the Western counterculture, people who challenged societal norms and many members of the public and politicians complained and hated the existence of the camps. At its peak, the population of Taylor Camps grew to about 100 people, living in about two dozen structures. People continued to live there until 1977, when the county attacked it and burned down the houses.

Courtesy of John Wehrheim They came from Berkeley When Howard moved to Kauai, he never expected to create a hippie community. He lived on Oahu, worked at the University of Hawaii, and fell in love with Garden Island. He purchased the beachfront property in Haena, moved his family to Kauai, and planned to build a home for his wife and five children. He was an oceanographer and cartographer, and he was an extremely talented artist, photographer John Wehrheim told SFGATE on a call from Bhutan. Wehrheim knew Taylor and visited the camp several times. He published a book and produces a documentary film on Taylor Camp, interviewing and photographing many of its residents. They bought the property, couldn’t get a building permit, nobody wanted to tell him why. They gave him the old local-style shop, Wehrheim continues. He eventually found out that the state intended to make a state park out of that land because you know where it is, it’s one of the most beautiful places in the world. journals.com Left in limbo with no way out, Howard bought land elsewhere on the island and gave up his Haena land, until he found a purpose for it in 1969. It was then that he learned that 13 hippie campers, men, women and children had been arrested. on the island for vagrancy on a beach near Lihue after overstaying their permit. A judge sentenced them all to 90 days in prison. These people were from Berkeley, I think there were thirteen of them, they had a lot of problems, said Tommy Taylor, Howard’s son, in Wehrheim’s book. My father was worried about these people. The local guys were beating them. I think one of the women had been raped and there were a lot of letters to the editor saying, We should put them on a plane and send them back where they came from. Wanting to help and, as some have charged, out of spite, Howard and his wife picked them all up from jail and took them to live on his Haena estate. He enjoyed the company of campers, some of whom were highly educated. Campers wanted to escape the mainland, the political situation, the Vietnam War. They were giving up, trying to run away, and these people found Kauai, Tommy said.



Elizabeth Taylor visited Howard in Kauai on Christmas 1969; this was the last time Howard was seen at camp. Soon word spread about Taylor Camp. People from all over the world have found their way there, sometimes by chance, other times by word of mouth. Courtesy of John Wehrheim A camp without rules The original 13 didn’t stay long, but a new wave of people took their place, including hippies, surfers, vets, a doctor and lawyers, who kept the camp going and created its free-spirited lifestyle. ‘spirit. It was a great living situation. There were no rules. There was nothing you signed when you walked in the door, it just happened naturally, Cherry Hamilton, who moved to Kauai from Miami, told Wehrheim in the book. There was a cooperative. There was a church, she continued. There would be wild full moon parties, thirty foot waves rushing under our homes, bongos playing wildly at midnight and babies being born. Drawn by Patricia Leo/Courtesy of John Wehrheim Over the years, the camp has created its own water supply system and its own dump. It had shared restrooms and negotiated with the county for a local school bus stop and garbage pickups. Meanwhile, newspapers focused their attention on the use of marijuana in the camps, the potential for disease, and complaints from politicians. The guy who built his legal and political career on hating hippies was the [Kauai] mayor, said Wehrheim. Besides the government, there were also neighbors who complained. The Hanalei Community Association sent a letter to the county in 1970 writing that the camp was likely a breeding ground for disease, immorality, and drug addiction and could also serve as a sanctuary for criminals. Taylor Camp attracted its fair share of unsavory characters, but those types of people didn’t last long, Wehrheim says, and were thrilled because it was a small, tight-knit community. There were drug addicts, there were heroin addicts there, there were people selling cocaine in the last days when this happened, Wehrheim says. But there were drug addicts, alcoholics, and cocaine dealers in every community in Hawaii at that time. Wehrheim says Taylor Camp was generally full of positive people and to describe them all as stoned hippies would be a misconception. There were those there specifically for surfing. Others worked, like Diane Daniells, who lived at Taylor Camp while founding the first Montessori school in Kauai. Courtesy of John Wehrheim There were a lot of people, as you’ll see in the film, who went on to do really good things in their communities, he says. Victor Schaub, the original guy who stood up in court and said, Well, take the 90 days, ended up not only being a very successful lawyer when he moved back to California, but he was mayor of Arcata, California for 10 or 15 years. Then they set the place on fire Although the Taylors were not involved in the camp after 1969, Howard expressed his views on the condemnation of his land and the eviction of the people. I think there should be a place where people can go without needing a permit, Howard said in a 1971 Honolulu Star-Bulletin article. anyone else. Many of these people could not stay elsewhere. No one will rent to them. Courtesy of John Wehrheim The state eventually condemned Howard’s land and added it to its inventory to create the current Haena State Park. Evacuation notices were sent to all current residents of Camp Taylor, and a lawsuit resulted. Representing 60 residents, the lawsuit challenged the eviction, saying they were eligible for resettlement assistance. Ultimately, a judge ruled that anyone who moved into the camp after 1972, when the state sentencing process began, was a trespasser and not entitled to assistance. He ruled that the campers broke regulations because they did not have permits for residential use on land zoned for conservation, even though they had never been prosecuted for zoning or construction in the past. He also ruled that Taylor’s hands-off approach did not mean they were granted permission to live there. The last residents were evicted in 1977. State and county crews burned down the homes. Courtesy of John Wehrheim I didn’t want Taylor Camp to close, Alpin Noble told Wehrheim in his book. She was 3 years old when she arrived at the camp, one of the few children who grew up there. It was our house, where we lived, where all our friends were. When they burned down the camp, I was traumatized. One guy refused to leave and the police handcuffed his arms and legs and dragged him screaming and screaming. Then they set the place on fire. I always thought, Yeah, were gonna stay here forever. There’s no way they’re getting us out, she said. I thought I was going to live at Taylor Camp forever.

