Entertainment
Hawaii’s hippie nudist camp linked to Hollywood royalty
Where the road ends on the North Shore of Kauais, a group of hippies in the early 1970s lived in an off-grid Hawaii treehouse community, grew their hair long, smoked weed, and chose to be naked.
Taylor Camp, as it would become known, was named after Kauai resident Howard Taylor, the brother of actress Elizabeth Taylor. Howard owned the 7 acres of land at Haena, a scenic coastline of white sand beaches, turquoise waters and a tropical abundance of streams, caves and green cliffs. It was in 1969 that Howard welcomed homeless men, women and children to live on his beachfront property, with no rules or rent to pay.
We had no problems, Howard said in a 1970 Honolulu Star-Bulletin article. Most of them are just here while they decide to go back to the establishment world and what they want to do there.
The arrival of the hippies to Kauai in the 1960s was the islands’ introduction to the Western counterculture, people who challenged societal norms and many members of the public and politicians complained and hated the existence of the camps. At its peak, the population of Taylor Camps grew to about 100 people, living in about two dozen structures. People continued to live there until 1977, when the county attacked it and burned down the houses.
