It’s “The Worst Time in Hollywood History”





Quentin Tarantino doesn’t think the state of modern cinema is exactly wonderful, stating in a recent episode of The Video Archive Podcast that our current era is tied for “the worst era in Hollywood history”. Going through NMEhe told his co-host Robert Avary, “Even though the ’80s were the time when I probably saw more films in my life than ever – at least as far as cinema releases go – I I have the impression that the 80s The cinema is, with the 50s, the worst era in the history of Hollywood. Matched only now, matched only the current era! The 1950s saw a decline in cinema as moviegoers turned to television, and in the 1980s Hollywood moved away from the inventiveness that characterized the 70s to hunt for the next big summer blockbuster. Similar themes plague cinema today, as audiences seem to prefer home streaming for almost any title that doesn’t come with a $200 million budget. But just because things are dark doesn’t mean Tarantino can’t find movies to like. He added that the drudgery of the blockbuster only increased his appreciation for “the [films] who do not conform, those who stand out. Tarantino hasn’t spent a lot of time on superhero movies, but the conversation was sort of a continuation of his recent comments in which he called Marvel directors “mercenaries” and opined that filmmakers of today “can’t wait for the day”. when they can work on something else. He’s been in a reflective mood lately, and not just because his own film career is coming to an end after his next feature film. He recently published the non-fiction Cinema Speculation, and he has spent the last two weeks on a reading tour. If you want, you can revisit our ranking of all Tarantino movies from worst to best.

