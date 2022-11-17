Entertainment
Lake County, Florida weekend entertainment includes festivals, music
This weekend is the perfect combination: food, music, craft beer and wine. What more could you want?
It all starts with Leesburgs Craft Beer, Wine and Food Festival on Friday evening, followed by the first JamBurg 22, a one-day music festival on Saturday. Don’t forget the Friday evening wine tour of Clermont and the Saturday evening of Mont Doras Uptown.
Lake County Restaurants:Meet Jonathan Tosto, 21, and his new restaurant Icy King in Leesburg
‘We decided to go’:Restaurant Jeannies thrives in its second location, in Tavares
‘The secret is in the red’:Buster Tubbs of Lake County embraces Louisiana cuisine
Here’s what’s on tap:
Craft Beer, Wine and Food Festival
Come this Friday from 6-10 p.m. to downtown Leesburg for the annual Craft Beer, Wine and Food Festival, hosted by the Leesburg Partnership.
Enjoy local craft beers, spirits and food from local restaurants, live music, a cash bar and games. Tickets are $40 presale and $45 at the door.
This event is for people aged 21 and over.
Details:LeesburgPartnership.com
Jam Burg 22
Get ready for this all-day music festival at Pat Thomas Stadium in Leesburg on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., with headliner Spafford.
Daniel Heitz Band kicks off at 4 p.m., Eggy plays at 5:30 p.m. and Perpetual Groove at 7:30 p.m. Spafford ends the evening at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $40 and benefit the Leesburg Center for the Arts.
Details:jamburgfl.com
Thanksgiving Food Drive
Donate this holiday season and drop off non-perishable food at the Thanksgiving Food Drive to benefit Lake Cares Food Pantry in Mount Dora. The drive will take place at Gilbert Park in Mount Dora from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The event is organized by Triangle Connection.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/Triangle-Connection-224364877602127
Wine tour
The city center of Clermont will host a Wine Walk from 5:30 p.m. on Friday with the shops of the city center. Tickets are $20 and can be picked up at Optima One Realty, 720 W. Montrose St.
Enjoy the lights, local shopping and of course wine.
Details:ClermontFL.gov
Uptown Saturday night
Stroll through downtown Mount Dora for an Uptown Saturday night with music, food, craft beer and cars, the winning combination.
It is a free event.
Details:MountDora.com
Fresh market at Parc Ferran
Want to support local? Check out this group of local vendors, artisans and artisans who will be at Parc Ferran on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Find unique handcrafted items from Whimsy Market, Crafted Scent Bar, and the town of Eustis.
Details:eustis.org
Fall Festival and Corn Maze
The 19th Annual Fall Festival and Corn Maze is still held at Long & Scott Farms in Mount Dora. The 6.5-acre corn maze features a pirate theme this year. They also have a playground, jumping pad, 60-foot slide and more.
Details:http://longandscottfarms.com/tickets/
Prepare to flood the streets with art
Dona Vista Arts and Apopka’s Creative Hub are teaming up for the Flood the Streets with Art event on Fridays from 5-9pm
Come create a work of art to flood the streets. Please bring your supplies and then tag your artwork. On Black Friday, they’ll leave the designs to be found by someone to take home and love.
Details:https://www.facebook.com/TheDonaVistaMarket
‘Five Golden Rings: A Greeting Card Channel Holiday Musical’
The Sonnentag IceHouse Theater kicks off the holiday entertainment season in Lake County with the premiere of the musical Five Golden Rings: A Greeting Card Channel Holiday Musical, which opens Friday and plays four weeks until December 11.
There are no performances scheduled for November 24 and 25 and no shows on Saturday evening.
The production is a spoof of the Greeting Card Channel’s holiday movies and is set a few days before Christmas when a female corporate executive gets locked up in a Vermont bed and breakfast.
She begins to fall in love with the owner of the business, which is coincidentally the business she was sent to buy and tear down, and she is forced to question her values and ideals.
The cast includes Sabrina Yager as Big City executive Holly McVay; John Gracey plays Lance Manager, the innkeeper; David Coalter and Kirk Simpson shared the role of fiancé, Bradley Richman; Kristen Brock stars as town girl Trish as well as a local resident overall; Brooklyn Yates plays Grace, the innkeepers’ 9-year-old daughter; and Brian Allan Chambers plays Nick, the hostel assistant.
Other characters include Jim Otwell, Georgia Orser, Will Orser, Lilian Berner, and Natalie Renick.
The show is directed by IceHouse Artistic Director Darlin Barry, with musical direction by Robert Cohen, scenic design by Buddy Fales, lighting design by Philip Lupo and costume design by Darlin Barry.
Details: icehousetheatre.com
Tribute to the four seasons
The Sounds of the 4 Seasons, a tribute band to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will have you singing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Living Drama Theater in Eustis.
Details: livingdramatheatre.com
“Munsterz live!”
The award-winning cast of “The Golden Gals” is back with their brand new show, The Munsterz Live! From Friday to Sunday at the Black Box Theater of the Center des Arts du Spectacle de Clermont.
Details: clermontperformingarts.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailycommercial.com/story/entertainment/2022/11/16/lake-county-florida-weekend-entertainment-includes-festivals-music/10699151002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lake County, Florida weekend entertainment includes festivals, music
- Lacey Chabert stuns in red dress while promoting new movie
- Plan positions Indonesia as a leader in green energy
- Cardinals open training window for WR Marquise Brown to return from IR
- San Antonio reacts to the magnitude 5.4 Texas earthquake – WOAI
- Nadine Dorries to pen ‘Murder on the Downing Street Express’ about Boris Johnson’s downfall
- Swat girls win inter-regional games – newspaper
- Tech Renaissance drives innovation, but what’s new and what’s next? – Meritalk
- It’s “The Worst Time in Hollywood History”
- Imran Khan’s Long March is more theater than revolution
- Narendra Modi – RBI consulted on demonetization, Center says
- Hawaii’s hippie nudist camp linked to Hollywood royalty