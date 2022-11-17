Lake County, Florida weekend entertainment includes festivals, music

This weekend is the perfect combination: food, music, craft beer and wine. What more could you want?

It all starts with Leesburgs Craft Beer, Wine and Food Festival on Friday evening, followed by the first JamBurg 22, a one-day music festival on Saturday. Don’t forget the Friday evening wine tour of Clermont and the Saturday evening of Mont Doras Uptown.

Lake County Restaurants:Meet Jonathan Tosto, 21, and his new restaurant Icy King in Leesburg

‘We decided to go’:Restaurant Jeannies thrives in its second location, in Tavares

‘The secret is in the red’:Buster Tubbs of Lake County embraces Louisiana cuisine

Here’s what’s on tap:

Craft Beer, Wine and Food Festival

Come this Friday from 6-10 p.m. to downtown Leesburg for the annual Craft Beer, Wine and Food Festival, hosted by the Leesburg Partnership.

Enjoy local craft beers, spirits and food from local restaurants, live music, a cash bar and games. Tickets are $40 presale and $45 at the door.

This event is for people aged 21 and over.

Details:LeesburgPartnership.com

Jam Burg 22

Get ready for this all-day music festival at Pat Thomas Stadium in Leesburg on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., with headliner Spafford.

Daniel Heitz Band kicks off at 4 p.m., Eggy plays at 5:30 p.m. and Perpetual Groove at 7:30 p.m. Spafford ends the evening at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and benefit the Leesburg Center for the Arts.

Details:jamburgfl.com

Thanksgiving Food Drive

Donate this holiday season and drop off non-perishable food at the Thanksgiving Food Drive to benefit Lake Cares Food Pantry in Mount Dora. The drive will take place at Gilbert Park in Mount Dora from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The event is organized by Triangle Connection.

Details:https://www.facebook.com/Triangle-Connection-224364877602127

Wine tour

The city center of Clermont will host a Wine Walk from 5:30 p.m. on Friday with the shops of the city center. Tickets are $20 and can be picked up at Optima One Realty, 720 W. Montrose St.

Enjoy the lights, local shopping and of course wine.

Details:ClermontFL.gov

Uptown Saturday night

Stroll through downtown Mount Dora for an Uptown Saturday night with music, food, craft beer and cars, the winning combination.

It is a free event.

Details:MountDora.com

Fresh market at Parc Ferran

Want to support local? Check out this group of local vendors, artisans and artisans who will be at Parc Ferran on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Find unique handcrafted items from Whimsy Market, Crafted Scent Bar, and the town of Eustis.

Details:eustis.org

Fall Festival and Corn Maze

The 19th Annual Fall Festival and Corn Maze is still held at Long & Scott Farms in Mount Dora. The 6.5-acre corn maze features a pirate theme this year. They also have a playground, jumping pad, 60-foot slide and more.

Details:http://longandscottfarms.com/tickets/

Prepare to flood the streets with art

Dona Vista Arts and Apopka’s Creative Hub are teaming up for the Flood the Streets with Art event on Fridays from 5-9pm

Come create a work of art to flood the streets. Please bring your supplies and then tag your artwork. On Black Friday, they’ll leave the designs to be found by someone to take home and love.

Details:https://www.facebook.com/TheDonaVistaMarket

‘Five Golden Rings: A Greeting Card Channel Holiday Musical’

The Sonnentag IceHouse Theater kicks off the holiday entertainment season in Lake County with the premiere of the musical Five Golden Rings: A Greeting Card Channel Holiday Musical, which opens Friday and plays four weeks until December 11.

There are no performances scheduled for November 24 and 25 and no shows on Saturday evening.

The production is a spoof of the Greeting Card Channel’s holiday movies and is set a few days before Christmas when a female corporate executive gets locked up in a Vermont bed and breakfast.

She begins to fall in love with the owner of the business, which is coincidentally the business she was sent to buy and tear down, and she is forced to question her values ​​and ideals.

The cast includes Sabrina Yager as Big City executive Holly McVay; John Gracey plays Lance Manager, the innkeeper; David Coalter and Kirk Simpson shared the role of fiancé, Bradley Richman; Kristen Brock stars as town girl Trish as well as a local resident overall; Brooklyn Yates plays Grace, the innkeepers’ 9-year-old daughter; and Brian Allan Chambers plays Nick, the hostel assistant.

Other characters include Jim Otwell, Georgia Orser, Will Orser, Lilian Berner, and Natalie Renick.

The show is directed by IceHouse Artistic Director Darlin Barry, with musical direction by Robert Cohen, scenic design by Buddy Fales, lighting design by Philip Lupo and costume design by Darlin Barry.

Details: icehousetheatre.com

Tribute to the four seasons

The Sounds of the 4 Seasons, a tribute band to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will have you singing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Living Drama Theater in Eustis.

Details: livingdramatheatre.com

“Munsterz live!”

The award-winning cast of “The Golden Gals” is back with their brand new show, The Munsterz Live! From Friday to Sunday at the Black Box Theater of the Center des Arts du Spectacle de Clermont.

Details: clermontperformingarts.com