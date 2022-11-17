Cardinals appoint WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to return from IR, could make ‘MNF’ return





Marquise Brown, nicknamed “Hollywood,” is slated to return from the Arizona Cardinals’ injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Brown hasn’t played since suffering a serious broken foot in the Cardinals’ Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The casualty reserve designation allows him to return to practice. He can be activated on the roster within the next 21 days, making him eligible to play Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters On Wednesday, “there’s a chance” that Brown could enter the field on Monday as the Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers, but the team needs to see how he moves in the pads on Thursday to make that decision. The Cardinals landed Brown in a draft day trade for the No. 23 overall pick to help quarterback Kyler Murray while DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six weeks of the season. Brown averaged 7.2 catches for 80.8 yards per game while scoring three touchdowns during that span and proved to still have an electric Murray connection, with his former Oklahoma teammate. He currently leads the Cardinals with 485 receiving yards. Hopkins returned from the game suspension after Brown’s injury and showed he’s still one of the best receivers with an incredible one-handed touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. He had 10 catches in that game and had 396 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season. With the loss of tight end Zach Ertz, who Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday is out for the season, the Browns’ potential comeback comes just in time. If activated, Brown will likely start across from Hopkins and the exciting pair of receivers will play together for the first time. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown of the Arizona Cardinals is back in practice. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

