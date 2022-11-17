5 new binge-worthy shows on streaming services | Entertainment

This year has yielded some amazing new TV shows that elevate storytelling and create characters in which audiences can find glimpses of themselves or see representations of the world we live in. With the winter holidays fast approaching, students will have more free time to have fun and just relax. Here are some recommendations of worthwhile shows that college students can watch with all the free time that comes their way.

Severance pay – Apple TV

This new show revolves around a company called Lumon, which forces its employees who work on classified projects to undergo dismissal proceedings to split their conscience in two. Essentially, who they are at work is someone completely different than they are in their free time. This thrilling new sci-fi series, directed by Adam Scott, has received critical acclaim. As the show progresses, the employees become rebellious to the company as they begin to wonder what their work is actually producing because they see no reward. This show is very interesting to present because the conversation about work-life balance has been sparked since the pandemic, as people have realized that they don’t need to go to the office to get things done. This show is an addictive watch and is certainly about how systems of oppression, disguised as labor, can be fought.

Santas – Disney+

A Disney+ original series, the successor to the Santa Claus trilogy starring Tim Allen, is now streaming and follows Scott Calvin after 30 years as Santa Claus. He is doing wonderfully well in life until Christmas approaches and he realizes that his magic is fading because the popularity of Christmas is waning. Since there is no way for him to retire, he begins to consider finding a replacement Santa Claus. With the holiday season fast approaching, this is the perfect series to indulge in to get into the spirit. It’s also very nostalgic, since Santa Claus has become a Christmas classic.

The White Lotus – Hulu

This is a series about resort goers that has an amazing ensemble cast. The first season followed the story of a murder at a resort where the lives of the guests were chronicled throughout their stay. At the 2022 Emmy Awards, Jennifer Coolidge won her first-ever award for her role in the first season. The show has comedic elements alongside very emotional moments. The second season is now streaming on Hulu, so it’s a great time to see what might happen to the next set of guests as they travel to Italy this time.

The Observer – Netflix

Netflix just released another original limited series called The Watcher. This is based on a true story about the Brannock family moving into their new home, only to find that someone is watching the property and sending them disturbing letters. This is another exciting watch, with great acting performances. It’s also all the more interesting to watch because it really happened and there’s nothing more destabilizing than being able to put yourself in the shoes of these characters.

Manifesto – Netflix

The Netflix show is back for another season after a year and a half since the third season. Season four will experience a time jump and will be the first of two to conclude the series that followed the lives of missing plane passengers for five years despite not experiencing the passage of that time. They haven’t aged and they have no idea what happened, but their lives have certainly changed. It’s a highly recommended binge because the premise of the show is compelling, like we’ve seen unsolved mysteries like this, like the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

These are all great options to watch this season, and there’s no better way to celebrate the end of another semester than with some comfy clothes and a good show.