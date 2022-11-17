Actor Luigi John Leguizamo calls out the Mario movie cast





Super Mario Bros. star John Leguizamo isn’t a fan of the new Super Mario cast. During an interview with IndieWirethe former Luigi actor has complained about the lack of diversity in upcoming films compared to the 1993 film. Directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought very hard for me to be the lead because I was a Latino and [the studio] didn’t want me to be the leader, he said. They fought very hard, and it was such a breakthrough. So they go back and don’t start another [actor of color] kind of sucks. The cast of Super Mario Bros. was unveiled in September last year, with Chris Pratt playing the iconic role of Mario. He’s joined by Charlie Day as Luigi, along with Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Additionally, Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek, Fred Armisen will voice Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco will voice Foreman Spike. Leguizamo has since criticized the cast as being all white. I’m so glad #SuperMarioBros is restarting! he said (via Daily mail). Of course it’s iconic [enough]. But a pity that they have become all white! No Latinx in mind! Revolutionary colorblind cast in the original! Plus, I’m the only one who knows how to make this movie work script-wise! Whether you agree with Leguizamo or not, the new animated Mario dropped its first official trailer recently, with some fans disappointed with Mario’s voice acting. Chris Pratt said he worked so hard on Mario’s voice only to make it sound like Chris Pratt was the funniest thing, a Twitter user said. Despite this, the trailer was generally well received, with plenty of interest in Mario’s latest big-screen adventure. Mario Movie – The Cast So Far In 1993, Leguizamo starred alongside Bob Hoskins in the live-action Super Mario Bros. and now claims that fans of the famous video game franchise are not okay with the new movie. Im OG A lot of people love the original, he says. I did Comic-Con in New York and Baltimore, and everyone was like, No, no, we like the old, the original. They don’t smell new. I am not bitter. It’s unfortunate. I’m not sure that’s entirely accurate, but there’s no denying that the original Super Mario Bros. is memorable, to say the least. Want to know more about the Super Mario Bros. movie? ? Check out more of Jack Blacks Bowser’s voice as well as our first look at Princess Peach’s own movies. Ryan Leston is an entertainment reporter and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.

