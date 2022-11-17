Quentin Tarantino calls the modern era of cinema the worst era in Hollywood history





Seminal Director Quentin Tarantino is not a fan of the modern era of cinema. And he also hates the 1980s and 1950s. The filmmaker, who is known for classics such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Django Unchainedmade the statement during a recent episode of his and Roger Avary’s show The Video Archive Podcast, with Tarantino passionately declaring that today’s movies are nothing short of the worst “in Hollywood history”. Ouch.

“Even though the 80s was the period when I probably saw more films in my life than ever – at least in terms of cinema releases – I feel that 80s cinema is, with the 1950s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only now, matched only the current era! Many will dispute Tarantino’s dismissal of those decades of cinema, with the 1980s in particular featuring many iconic films, many of which are now being revisited and brought back for legacy sequels. Of course, there will also be those who couldn’t agree more with Tarantino’s criticisms, especially in the modern era. Saturated with superhero movies, Tarantino isn’t the first respected director to question the way movies are made today. VIDEO OF THE DAY “You have to be an employee to do these things,” Tarantino said when asked if he would ever direct an episode in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Universe. “I’m not an employee. I’m not looking for a job.” Of course, that’s not to say Tarantino dismisses all modern films, with the director saying that in some ways market saturation allows the best things to stand out. “Those who don’t conform, those who stand out,” he added.

Quentin Tarantino liked at least one movie this year Paramount Pictures Luckily, Tarantino has loved at least one movie this year. The director recently praised the sequel to Tom Cruise’s legacy, Top Gun: Maverick saying, “I don’t want to do that. But in that case, I f*****g loved Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic. I saw it in the cinema… that and [Steven] Spielberg’s West Side Story offered a real cinematic spectacle, the kind I almost thought I wasn’t going to see anymore. It was fantastic.” The director even loved the sequences that could be accused of cheap nostalgia, applauding the scene in which Cruise’s Maverick comes face to face with his old rival, Val Kilmer’s Iceman. “[It] was almost too cheap, but it absolutely works,” Tarantino said. “It’s kind of like Charlie Chaplin dying on stage for the last scene of Limelight…but it works f*****g. You wait for it and the scene f*****g delivers.” While Tarantino apparently adored Top Gun: Maverickthe first one Superior gun landed in theaters in 1986. So, one can only assume he didn’t feel the same way about the first outing. The last audience saw Tarantino in 2019 Once upon a time in Hollywood. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Once upon a time in Hollywood was critically acclaimed and was subsequently nominated for ten awards at the 92nd Academy Awards, winning two.

