Entertainment
Amazon begins sending layoff notices to thousands of employees
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
Hello, and welcome to your checks at the top right of the screen on Wednesday. Several of our TechCrunch colleagues traveled to Miami today for the TC Sessions: Crypto event tomorrow. Given the past week, this will no doubt be an interesting event. There is still time to get tickets. Now let’s get to the news! Christina
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Even Amazon is not immune: Instead of a November without shaving, we need a November without layoffs. Who is with me? brian writes that following rumors of layoffs, Amazon started making them this week. It also has company information material headwho could provide more details.
-
Productivity nerds, assemble!: SigmaOS raised $4 million to develop a Mac browser where you can put your tabs in groups on the left side of the screen, Ivan writing.
-
Ultimatums never work, do they?: I suppose to see well. In the Elon Musks case, he allegedly sent a late-night email to Twitter employees posing some sort of Eat Me, Drink Me situation related to their future employment at the social media giant, Amanda writing. One makes you bigger and the other makes you smaller, but it’s not clear which is the right choice. See also alexanders story in the TC+ section.
Startups and VCs
Venture capitalists continue to close new funds as they decide their next moves. I wrote about Fiat Ventureswhich has a new $25 million fintech-focused fund, while Connie has details about bling capitals $212 million which will be split primarily between start-up and follow-on opportunities and two coasts.
And now here are four more for you:
How to turn user data into your next pitch deck
Picture credits: James Neil (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Investors might appreciate hearing a well-rehearsed founder’s story, but sharing the right customer data “can definitely fuel a pitch deck,” says David Smith, vice president of data and analytics at TheVentureCity. .
“Investors need to see that you’re not blindsided by easy wins that can go up in smoke in weeks, but use hard data to build a sustainable business that will last and thrive over time.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Married for 20 years, I’ve completely avoided the entire online dating scene, but I’ve heard from friends that it’s tough there. Most people are looking for commitment, but hey, it’s 2022, and not everyone is ready for it. Hinge, which advertises itself as the dating app designed to be removed, recognizes this and has added a new feature that makes it easier for those looking for non-monogamous relationships. lauren see you.
It is indeed the end of an era: Evernote, the note-taking and task management application, has accepted to be acquired by Bending Spoons, a company you probably just opened a new tab on to do a Google search. Kyle has the details.
And we have four more for you:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-amazon-starts-delivering-230535246.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Amazon begins sending layoff notices to thousands of employees
- Meet Rachel Stuhlmann, Stunning Tennis Influencer Aiming To Match Golfer Paige Spiranac’s Success
- Xi, Widodo meet at G20, express optimism over railway project
- Quentin Tarantino calls the modern era of cinema the worst era in Hollywood history
- Why Tomorrow’s Innovation Requires a Consistent Cloud Experience Today
- Hear what Ivanka Trump had to say about her father’s 2024 prediction
- Marcos will meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Thailand
- Will the Latter-day Saints, still wary of Donald Trump, dump him this time around?
- PM Modi and Britain’s Sunak meet at G20, discuss ways to boost trade
- Actor Luigi John Leguizamo calls out the Mario movie cast
- More pain to befall vulnerable families despite hopes that UK inflation has peaked | inflation
- UVA shooting: Suspect accused of killing three University of Virginia football players loses connection as new revelations emerge