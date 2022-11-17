Hollywood has given up drugs, say Babylon stars





ANGELS Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie say Hollywood has largely shed its old drug addictions as their new film Babylon about 1920s Tinseltown hedonism enters Oscar contention. class=”cf”> The highly anticipated Paramount film from La La Land director Damien Chazelle, also starring Tobey Maguire and Jean Smart, had its critical premiere screening late November 14 at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles. It traces the fortunes of largely fictionalized Hollywood actors and producers trying to navigate the transition from silent films to walkie-talkies as well as a lifestyle of cocaine-fueled, unrestricted parties and wild misbehavior on the board, all represented in graphic detail. When asked in a post-screening chat if Babylon made her nostalgic for the so-called golden age of the film industry, Robbie noted that there are a lot less drugs in Hollywood now. . This is unfortunately true! Pitt joked. Chazelle’s film, which won the youngest Best Director Oscar for La La Land and was also nominated for screenplay Whiplash, is one of the latest big contenders to hit voters this year. Reviews remain under embargo. For three hours, Babylon depicts a budding Los Angeles of the 1920s and 1930s filled with wild parties featuring drugs, elephants and topless dancers, and spendthrift and anarchic movie sets in the California desert. class=”cf”> It also touches on topics such as racism and the devastating effect that rapidly changing technology had on stars of the silent era, many of whom were abandoned almost overnight by the industry. Chazelle said he was inspired to make the film after reading about the strange phenomenon where in the late ’20s there was this rash of suicides, deaths that seem to have been suicidal drug overdoses. Those deaths coincided with Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound, and gave it that brutal face, said Chazelle, who based her characters on several real stars and moguls from the silent era. Pitt said he and Chazelle discussed a time in history when Hollywood was the wild Wild West. I had kind of dismissed that era – I hadn’t really paid attention to it – because it’s not a style of acting that I identify with. That’s not what we’re gravitating towards now. It’s very big, he said. They had to communicate because they don’t have a language, of course. They had to communicate with the face…it wasn’t until I sat down and saw some of Damiens’ films inviting them to find real charm and warmth. class=”cf”> Babylon hits North American theaters on December 23 and elsewhere next year.

