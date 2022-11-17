The huge Eiffel Tower is the tallest ever built by Lego | Entertainment

Ambitious Lego fans who wish to replicate the Parisian experience at home can now do so with their own Eiffel Tower together, which reaches 1.49 meters (4.8 feet) – the tallest ever built by the company.
The Eiffel Tower was erected in the french capital for the Universal Exhibition of 1889, celebrating the centenary of the French Revolution. It was to be dismantled after 20 years, but has stood the test of time, becoming an instantly recognizable landmark and synonymous with France.
The tower itself is 300 meters (984 ft) high. It was the tallest structure in the world until the Chrysler Building was completed in New York in 1929.
The Lego structure doesn’t quite match the dizzying heights of the real Paris building, but it is “designed to authentically replicate the towering wrought-iron tower,” according to a press release on Tuesday.
The 10,001-piece Lego set includes three viewing platforms, elevators, a broadcast tower, landscaping and a flag to top it all off.
Lego designer Rok Galin Kobe said in the press release: “We wanted to find the ultimate LEGO expression for the engineering and architectural masterpiece that is the Eiffel Tower.
“We followed the structural principles of the original tower as closely as the LEGO system allowed.”
The designer added that new Lego building techniques will be discovered during construction, bringing the architectural features of the tower to life.
The set separates into four sections, making it easy to build, move and play, the company said.
“Once completed, you can imagine the breathtaking feeling of standing at the top and gazing through the rich history of the city of Paris,” Kobe added.
Although it is the tallest set in the company, it is the second largest by number of bricks. The Lego art world map contains an impressive 11,695 pieces.
The Eiffel Tower set, slated for release November 25, retails for $629.99.
