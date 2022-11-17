Amber Heard: feminist groups sign an open letter in support of the actor | Amber Heard





More than 130 signatories, including writer Gloria Steinem and leading women’s rights organizations, published an open letter in support of actor Amber Heard, who lost a libel case against Johnny Depp, his ex -husband, in June of this year. In the letterfirst shared with NBC News, feminist groups, including the National Organization for Women and the Women’s March, expressed their support for Heard and condemned the harassment the Aquaman star has faced since the trial. Groups that deal with sexual assault and domestic violence awareness also signed the letter. Much of this harassment has been fueled by misinformation, misogyny, biphobia and a monetized social media environment where a woman’s allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault have been mocked for entertainment, says the letter. The same tropes of misinformation and victim blaming are now used against others who have alleged abuse. Heard faced a wave of abuse and mockery, particularly on social media, where Depp fans accused her of lying about being a domestic violence survivor during her relationship with Depp. The couple divorced in 2017. The libel suit was filed by Depp in reference to a Washington Post column in which Heard wrote that she was a public figure representing domestic violence. Heard did not mention Depps’ name, but Depps’ attorneys said the article referred to charges that were brought after their divorce. After a seven-week trial, Depp was awarded $15 million in damages by a jury in Virginia, later reduced to $10.35 million. Heard addressed the ruling shortly after the trial. In a statement, she said she was disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a setback. It takes the clock back to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It pushes back the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously. Heard’s lawyers appealed. Depp has appealed against the $2 million the jury awarded Heard, after a lawyer for Depp called Heards’ abuse allegations a hoax.

